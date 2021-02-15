Cloud Robotics Market Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast until 2025 | Rockwell Automation, KUKA AG, ABB Group, FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric,

Cloud robotics is a combination of cloud technologies and robotics. It is a technology that tries to witness cloud based technologies such as internet technologies, cloud storage and cloud computing so as to take the advantages of shared services and infrastructure for the robotics. Cloud provides unlimited computational power, memory, storage and especially collaboration opportunity.

Increasing internet and cloud infrastructure along with rapid development of wireless technology are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of cloud robotics market whereas issue of affordability in building smart robots act as a restraining factor for this market. Smart collaborative robots will add new opportunities for this market in the forecast period.

The global players operating in The Cloud Robotics Market profiled in the report covers:

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

2. KUKA AG

3. ABB Group

4. FANUC Corporation

5. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

6. Rapyuta Robotics Co Ltd.

7. Universal Robots A/S.

8. Calvary Robotics

9. Tech-Con Automation Inc.

10. Automation IG

The report aims to provide an overview of global cloud robotics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, service model, vertical and geography. The global cloud robotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cloud robotics market based on by type, services, connectivity type and vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall cloud robotics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

