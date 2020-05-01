Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market to See Strong Investment Opportunity

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM).

This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ServiceNow (United States), HPE (United States), IBM (United States), BMC Software (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Cherwell Software (United States), Ivanti (United States), Citrix Systems (United States), Hornbill (United Kingdom), Axios Systems (United States), Efecte (Finland), ManageEngine (United States), EasyVista (United States), Atlassian (Australia), Alemba (United Kingdom), SysAid (Israel), Microsoft (United States), LogMein (United States), Micro Focus (United Kingdom) and Freshworks (United States)

Definition: Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) is a set of well-defined services that focus on the management of IT infrastructure, components, business applications, and associated processes. The Cloud ITSM provides a cost-effective, reliable, scalable, and secure solution that can be used by state agencies to manage incidents, service requests, problems, and changes in support of customers and lines of business. The growing adoption of cloud technology worldwide has driven the market demand for cloud IT Service Management (ITSM).

According to AMA, the Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) market is expected to see growth rate of 19.82%

Market Drivers

Automate Time-Consuming IT Processes to Speed up Service Delivery

Integration of AI-Enabled Tools with ITSM Solutions

Market Trend

Trend for Build Your Own Device (BYOD)

Restraints

Security and Privacy Concerns

Integration Concerns With Traditional Architectures

Opportunities

Increasing the Adoption of Self-Service

Growing Demand for Cloud ITSM among Small & Medium Businesses

Increasing Mobile Workforce

Challenges

Lack of IT Service Efficiency

Lack of Standard Procedures

The Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Industry (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Government & Public, Travel & Hospitality, Others), Requirement (Information Technology Information Library (ITIL), Control Objectives for Information and Related Technology (COBIT), Enhanced Telecom Operations Map (eTOM), Open Group, Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Cloud Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Component (Solutions {Service Portfolio Management, Configuration & Change Management, Service Desk Software, Operations & Performance Management, Dashboard Reporting & Analytics}, Services {Professional Services, Managed Services}), Service Type (Software-as-a –Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Data-as-a-Service (DaaS))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



