Cloud Identity And Access Management Software Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – Cisco Systems, Ca Technologies, IBM Corporation, Emc Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

The Global Cloud Identity And Access Management Software Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Cloud Identity And Access Management Software Market so far.

The global cloud identity and access management software market is expected to register a CAGR of 34.55% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Companies covered:

Cisco Systems, Ca Technologies, IBM Corporation, Emc Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Id Systems, Inc., Sailpoint Technologies, Inc and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

The increased cloud adoption has changed how organizations perceive the Identity and Access Management (IAM) and the enterprises must understand that the evolution to cloud computing affects their IAM strategies in two distinct ways as for how it is used and how it is deployed. Firstly, the cloud has created new management challenges because enterprises must now extend the scope of their IAM to manage users and their access to cloud applications in addition to their on-premise applications.

Secondly, the growing acceptance of cloud-based management tools has opened up a world of possibilities for implementing IAM-as-a-service, a new approach that can increase business agility, speed time to value, and reduce operating costs. Such a broad range of advantages and benefits are expected to drive the growth of cloud identity and access management software market in the near future.

North America Holds the Largest Share

North America is expected to retain its position as the most significant market for cloud IAM solutions, over the forecast period. The strong presence of several market incumbents, coupled with recent security threats in the region, is expected to drive the adoption of these solutions further. According to the current annual budget plans of the Trump administration, the United States government has earmarked more than USD 19 billion for cybersecurity-related initiatives. This was majorly due to the increasing number of cyber-attacks in the nation.

The total number of cybersecurity incidents reported by federal agencies in the United States has drastically increased from 5,503 in 2006, to 77,183 in 2015. In 2016, the United States businesses sector was estimated to have recorded the highest number of data breaches ever, constituting about 45% of total data breach incidents reported in the country, followed by the medical/healthcare sector at 35%, and education sector at 10%. Such high levels of data breach activities are forcing the North American countries to strengthen their security systems, allowing huge opportunities to the cloud identity and access management software market.

Competitive Insights:

February 2018: Cisco collaborated with Rackspace to help deliver advanced security for multi-cloud environments. Both the companies are well known for being involved in a strategic partnership for the past 20 years aimed at providing high levels of security for Cisco clients. However, with this turn, Cisco is expected to be delivering Rackspace customers advanced protection against evolving sophisticated threats in their multi-cloud environment.

