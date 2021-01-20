Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2020-Technological Growth, Trends, Top Players- Microsoft, Google, Inc., Dell, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Penguin Computing, Sabalcore Computing, Adaptive Computing, Gompute, Univa | Future Insights 2026

Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Report 2020-2026 Industry research report offers an in-depth and decision-making market analysis prospects for size, share, growth, proportion, emerging trends, demand, and Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Industry growth. High-Performance Computing (HPC) in the cloud has reached the mainstream and is currently a hot topic in the research community and the industry.

The major factors driving the growth of cloud HPC market are – complex applications management, emergence of big data market, and adoption of pay-as-you-go model. High performance computing involves the computation of complex applications such as ultra-high definition workflows, electronic design automatic simulations, financial quantitative analysis, seismic analysis, and genome analysis that are related to weather forecasting, climate change, and space exploration.

Cloud HPC assists in the computation of these complex applications by offering an advanced computing environment. Furthermore, with the benefits of pay-as-you-go model adoption, both SMBs and large enterprises are willing to spend more on cloud HPC.

The Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments. The data and the information regarding the Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 120 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company:

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Google, Inc.

• Dell, Inc.

• Amazon Web Services

• Penguin Computing

• Sabalcore Computing

• Adaptive Computing

• Gompute

• ….

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• HPC IaaS

• HPC PaaS

• Data Organization and Workload Management

• Clustering Software and Analytics Tool

• Professional Service

• Managed Service

Market segment by Application, split into

• Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

• Large Enterprises

Report on (2020-2026 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

