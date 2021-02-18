Cloud Field Service Management Market 2020 Competitive Insights – Servicenow, Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation

The Cloud Field Service Management Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

In 2018, the global Cloud Field Service Management market size was 910 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3070 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.4% during 2019-2025.

Technological improvements are providing opportunities to enhance productivity and improve customer experiences by managing inventories and other field related operations. Field service management (FSM) solutions make efficient use of a company’s historical data and offer the necessary trends and patterns to improve customer services. FSM services extend superior customer services into the field and provide operational efficiency even in complex organizations. Cloud-based field service management solutions provide timely updates and have reporting features that allow field service officials to work efficiently. Increased adoption of cloud and SaaS in FSM is contributing significantly to the growth of the cloud field service management market.

Top Leading Companies of Global Cloud Field Service Management Market are Industrial and Financial Systems AB, Servicenow, Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Servicepower Technologies PLC, Clicksoftware Technologies Ltd., Servicemax, Inc., Acumatica, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Astea International Inc. and others.

Salesforce.com Inc has decided to buy big data firm Tableau Software Inc for USD 15.3 billion, marking the largest acquisition in the company’s history as it looks to offer more data insights to its clients.

Regional Outlook of Cloud Field Service Management Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

On The Basis Of Product, The Cloud Field Service Management Market Is Primarily Split Into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics – We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.

Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.

Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis help clients to have early mover advantage.

Interrelated opportunities – This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.

