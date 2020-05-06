Cloud Fax Services Market Overview 2020 and Industry Development Factors Analysis

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Cloud Fax Services Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Cloud Fax Services Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (j2 Global

OpenText, Softlinx, CenturyLink, Biscom, Esker, Concord Technologies, XMedius, Retarus, Otelco, TELUS Business, CallTower, Nex-Tech, Integra Group, Xerox Corporation,)

Cloud Fax Services is a simple, cost-effective cloud-based alternative to traditional fax machines and servers. Suitable for organizations of all sizes, it provides a streamlined faxing process, while substantially lowering your overall faxing costs. Cloud fax services are services that use the internet to send and receive faxes. Cloud fax services transmit email messages with attachments as faxes to actual fax machines or other digital fax services.

Scope of the Global Cloud Fax Services Market Report

This report studies the Cloud Fax Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Fax Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The services can be hosted onsite as a private cloud solution or can be fully hosted offsite, or an organization can deploy a hybrid model. Messages are encrypted before they are sent, during processing, and during transfer, making this option as secure as a standalone fax machine. As with fax servers, this model reduces infrastructure overhead and paper-based workflows.

Cloud Fax Services is mainly used by three groups: Large Enterprises, Individual and Home Office, and SMEs. And Large Enterprises are the most widely used group which takes up about 52.59% of the global market in 2018.

North America is the largest sales region of Cloud Fax Services market in the world in the past few years. North America market took up about 56.21% the global market in 2018, while Europe was 22.39%.

The global Cloud Fax Services market is valued at 460 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 740 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud Fax Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Cloud Fax Services Market Segment by Manufacturers

j2 Global

OpenText

Softlinx

CenturyLink

Biscom

Esker

Concord Technologies

XMedius

Retarus

Otelco

TELUS Business

CallTower

Nex-Tech

Integra Group

Xerox Corporation

Global Cloud Fax Services Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Cloud Fax Services Market Segment by Type

Subscription-Based Service

Pay-Per-Use Fax Service

Global Cloud Fax Services Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

Individual and Home Office

SMEs

