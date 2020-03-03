Cloud Endpoint Protection Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Symantec, Sophos, Palo Alto Networks, Mcafee, Fortinet

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Cloud Endpoint Protection market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as Symantec, Sophos, Palo Alto Networks, Mcafee, Fortinet, Cisco Systems, Avast, Sentinelone, Bitdefender, Commvault, Carbon Black, Fireeye, Cososys, Malwarebytes, K7 Computing, F-Secure Corporation, Crowdstrike .

The report provides in-depth analysis of market segments that covers perfect Market definitions, latest trends, market size, and status, revenue by region, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans, sales revenue and consumption.

Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market to reach USD 2292 million by 2025.

Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market valued approximately USD 906 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising data generation through adoption of endpoint devices such as smart phones, laptops, IPod, USB, CDS and others are expected to fuel the market growth. Rapid adoption of smart phones and computers for sharing information and internet access results into unstructured and unregulated data sets that leads to emergence of endpoint security services. Cloud endpoint security services and solutions is expected to overcome the security problems. According to global internet report in 2016 around 73% of total data breaches was from North America and around 13% of total data breaches incident was from Europe. Thus, growing data breaches across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the cloud endpoint protection market is segmented into component, solution, service, organization size and vertical. On the basis of solution, market is segmented into antivirus, anti-spyware, firewall, endpoint device control, anti-phishing, endpoint application control and others. Endpoint device control is the fastest growing service segment due to the increase in adoption of removable media such as hard-drives, CD, USBs, I-Pod and others that possess data loss to the company. On the basis of service, market is segmented into managed services, training, consulting and integration, maintenance and support. Maintenance and support is the fastest growing service segment, as it facilitate upgrades to the existing systems and provide assistance for solving issues of products such updates provides advanced security from upcoming attacks and ensures security to endpoints. Organization size segment is further divided into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Further vertical segment compromises of banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, media and entertainment, government and defense and others.

In the Cloud Endpoint Protection Market, Key Players:

Symantec, Sophos, Palo Alto Networks, Mcafee, Fortinet, Cisco Systems, Avast, Sentinelone, Bitdefender, Commvault, Carbon Black, Fireeye, Cososys, Malwarebytes, K7 Computing, F-Secure Corporation, Crowdstrike

The Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

by Component (Antivirus, Anti-Spyware, Firewall, Endpoint Device Control, Anti-Phishing, Endpoint Application Control and Others) by Service (Managed Services, Training, Consulting and Integration and Maintenance and Support) by Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises) by Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Government and Defense and Others)

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Cloud Endpoint Protection industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Industrial Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Cloud Endpoint Protection market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Cloud Endpoint Protection report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Cloud Endpoint Protection Market have also been included in the study.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Chapters to display the Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Cloud Endpoint Protection, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Cloud Endpoint Protection by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Cloud Endpoint Protection Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cloud Endpoint Protection sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

