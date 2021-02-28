Cloud Endpoint Protection Industry 2020 Market Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, Key Insights, Top Manufacturers, Types, End Users and Outlook by 2025

The Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market is the increasing need for protection against cyberattacks are driving the demand for global cloud endpoint protection market.

Most operations within an organization are carried out through endpoint devices. Thus, increasing number of endpoint devices and the need for ensuring confidentiality and integrity are boosting the demand for cloud endpoint protection market. Furthermore, growing demand for cost-effective alternatives for on-premises security solutions have further driven the demand for cloud endpoint protection market globally.

North America is expected to dominate the cloud endpoint protection market, due to the presence of major vendors and adoption of cloud associated services. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly, as it provides several opportunities for cloud endpoint services vendors.

Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market is spread across 121 pages

Some of the key players operating in this market include Symantec Corporation, Malwarebytes, ESET, spol. s r.o., McAfee, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Kaspersky Lab, Avast Software s.r.o., SentinelOne, and Commvault, among others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Solution, and Organization Size Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PEST, Value Chain, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Solution, Organization Size, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts Target Audience:

* Cloud Endpoint Protection providers

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer

* Solution Supplier

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institute