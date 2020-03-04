Cloud Encryption Technology Market Is Booming Worldwide | Gemalto N.V, Sophos Group PLC, Symantec Corporation

‘Cloud Encryption Technology market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Cloud Encryption Technology industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Gemalto N.V, Sophos Group PLC, Symantec Corporation, Sky High Networks, Netskope Inc..

Global Cloud Encryption Technology Market valued approximately USD 529.5 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30.3% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions among Small and Medium Size Enterprises Favors Market at the forefront of driving the global cloud encryption market is the dire need to encrypt data before it is transferred to the cloud for storage. Growing demand for security capabilities offered by cloud encryption solutions is leading to the increased penetration and growth of cloud encryption market globally. Further, the increasing adoption of advanced data storage technology and data storage architecture by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is leading to the increased penetration of cloud encryption solutions. The trend is noticeable among SMEs in countries such as China, India, and Japan due to the rising adoption of software as a service (SaaS) distribution model. SMEs are increasingly switching from in-house data center to cloud for various applications that helps saves running and managing cost of their data centers. The use of cloud also helps accelerate the application delivery process.

The qualitative research report on ‘Cloud Encryption Technology market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Cloud Encryption Technology market:

Key players: Gemalto N.V, Sophos Group PLC, Symantec Corporation, Sky High Networks, Netskope Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Component (Solution, Services) by Service Model (Infrastructure, Software, Platform) by Cloud Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid) by Organizational Size (Small and Medium, Large Scale Organization) by Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E commerce, Automotive and Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

