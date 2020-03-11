Cloud Encryption Market Advancement Analysis and Precise Outlook – 2024 IBM Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Symantec Corporation

The cloud encryption market is expected to register a CAGR of 23.36% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). With the rapid increase of cloud adoption and virtualization, and with the stringent regulations helping to increase the adoption of cloud encryption solutions are some of the factors that are boosting the market growth across the globe.

Global Cloud Encryption Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Cloud encryption is a service offered by cloud security firms that use different algorithms to transform data or text into an encrypted code, known as ciphertext. The encrypted code is then passed on to the cloud. The data is kept safe because the cloud data encryption code can only be translated with a data encryption key, which never leaves the enterprise.

Market By Top Companies:

IBM Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Symantec Corporation, Vaultive, Inc., Google Inc., Cisco Sytems Inc., Sophos Group PLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Perspecsys Inc., SkyHigh Networks ( McAfee Inc.)

Industry Research Coverage

IT & Telecommunication Segment to Witness High Growth

– The IT & telecommunication industry is one of the major consumers of the cloud encryption market. Data security is one of the primary concerns of the telecom and IT industry which is driving the market.

– Cloud technologies are integrated into the core levels of the IT and telecom industry. The telecom industry is using cloud services to reduce the time and cost of the processes. With cloud capabilities, the industry is focused to grow at a faster pace, driving the market for cloud encryption.

– The IT industry is also implementing cloud on a very large scale. With processes and computing now sourced on clouds, the companies are finding it easier to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Additionally, the concern of data management is also being addressed by the cloud system in these industries. On-demand services and the low cost of operations are driving the telecom and IT industry to utilize cloud technology at the core level.

– With the increasing number of data breaches and cyber thefts, the cloud encryption market is expected to grow further.

Competitive Landscape

– January 2018 – Vodafone announced a partnership with Trend Micro to launch an endpoint security suite for the business, namely, Vodafone Super Shield. The solution is equipped with advanced enterprise-grade features, which include USB port blocking, URL filtering, and full disk encryption. These features are expected to help companies protect critical business data from a multitude of threats, including malware attacks, ransomware, spyware, phishing websites, and data thefts.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Cloud Encryption Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2024), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Cloud Encryption (2020-2024)

─Global Cloud Encryption Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2024)

─Global Cloud Encryption Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Cloud Encryption Market Analysis by Application

─Global Cloud Encryption Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Cloud Encryption Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Cloud Encryption Market Forecast (2020-2024)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Cloud Encryption report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Cloud Encryption product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

