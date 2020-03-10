Cloud Database Security Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025     

The Cloud Database Security Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Cloud Database Security Market” The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players of this industry. An examination of this Cloud Database Security market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, is incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global Cloud Database Security Market:

IBM, Fortinet, McAfee, Gemalto, Oracle, Imperva, Intel Security, Informatica, EntIT Software, Axis Technology, And Others.

According to the Pacific Economic Cooperation, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the engines of growth and innovation in region, and account for over 97% of all enterprises and employ over half of the workforce across Asia-Pacific economies. The growing penetration of the internet and shift toward digitization of the internal processes have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud-based services. Alongside the digital transformation in the region, owing to ineffective cyber laws and lack of cyber security awareness, companies in Asia-Pacific have been found to be 80% more likely to be targeted by hackers as compared to other regions. Further, the growing speed and scope of digital transformation in the region, coupled with the advent of IoT, are leading to the existing network infrastructure being increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks

January 2018 – IBM and Salesforce expanded their partnership, by bringing together artificial intelligence and cloud computing platforms. This partnership is expected to expand IBMs customer base in the cloud solutions segment.

January 2018 – Amazon’s cloud business acquired Sqrrl, a security start-up with NSA roots. The founders of Sqrrl had previously worked for the US National Security Agency. This acquisition by the company is aimed at attaining business from US intelligence agencies.

uly 2017 – IBM announced the launch of two new security testing practice areas, focused on automotive security and Internet of Things (IoT). The new services will be delivered via an elite team of IBM X-Force Red researchers, focused on testing backend processes, apps, and physical hardware, used to control access and management of smart systems

The Cloud Database Security market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the Cloud Database Security Market on the basis of Types are:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

On The basis Of Application, the Cloud Database Security Market is

Retail

BFSI

Transportation

Hospitality

Government

Others

Regions Are covered By Cloud Database Security Market Report 2019 to 20 25:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

