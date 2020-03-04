Cloud Database Security Market Global Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2020

The Global Cloud Database Security Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Cloud Database Security Market so far.

The global Cloud Database Security market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.54% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Exclusive offer: Up to 30% discount on this report

Inquire for sample before purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0402397984/global-cloud-database-security-market-segmented-by-solution-iam-cloud-data-and-cdn-by-end-user-vertical-bfsi-retail-government-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2018-2023/inquiry?mode=DP&source=nysenewstimes

Companies covered:

IBM Inc., Fortinet Technologies Inc., Porticor Ltd, Intel Security Group, Mcafee Inc., Oracle Pvt. Ltd, Imperva Inc., Netlib Security Inc., Hexatier Ltd, The Hewlett-Packard Company, Trustwave Holdings, Informatica Corporation, Voltage Security Inc., Amazon Web Services, And Axis Technology Llc and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

With the rapid growth in the number of cyber-attacks, the demand for strict acquiescence and security packages to protect confidential data across different verticals, such as government, banking, retail, manufacturing, etc., is increasing. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

BFSI to Hold the Largest Market Share

With growing technological penetration, digital channels (such as internet banking, mobile banking, etc.) are becoming the preferred choice of customers for banking services. Consequentially, the amount data volumes has witnessed a robust increase. To utilize this data to gather customer insights, banks and financial organizations are increasingly employing services. BFSI institutes have therefore opted for cloud solutions, to increase the ease in storage and analysis of complex data. However, the growing number of data breaches has led to an exponential rise in costs and loss of valuable customer information. For instance, in the recent past, Taiwans Far Eastern International Bank incurred a loss of around USD 60 million by a malware. In addition, with greater customer expectation, growing technological capabilities, and regulatory requirements, banking institutions are pushed to adopt a proactive approach to security.

Get Discount on this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0402397984/global-cloud-database-security-market-segmented-by-solution-iam-cloud-data-and-cdn-by-end-user-vertical-bfsi-retail-government-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2018-2023/discount?mode=DP&source=nysenewstimes

Growing Number of Cyber-attacks

While enterprises have pushed consistently to meet the challenge of anticipating future demands by adopting cloud-based services, the number of attacks on cloud environments has also increased, which has threated and challenged the traditional IT infrastructure. The increase in the number of attacks can also be attributed to the fact that more valuable data is shifting to the cloud, and hackers find it lucrative to steal valuable data. Thus, it has become increasingly important for organizations to step up security systems, to protect their cloud environments.

Competitive Insights:

January 2018 – IBM and Salesforce expanded their partnership, by bringing together artificial intelligence and cloud computing platforms. This partnership is expected to expand IBMs customer base in the cloud solutions segment.

January 2018 – Amazon’s cloud business acquired Sqrrl, a security start-up with NSA roots. The founders of Sqrrl had previously worked for the US National Security Agency. This acquisition by the company is aimed at attaining business from US intelligence agencies.

July 2017 – IBM announced the launch of two new security testing practice areas, focused on automotive security and Internet of Things (IoT). The new services will be delivered via an elite team of IBM X-Force Red researchers, focused on testing backend processes, apps, and physical hardware, used to control access and management of smart systems.

Influence of the Cloud Database Security market report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Cloud Database Security market.

Cloud Database Security market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Cloud Database Security market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Cloud Database Security market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Cloud Database Security market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Cloud Database Security market.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0402397984/global-cloud-database-security-market-segmented-by-solution-iam-cloud-data-and-cdn-by-end-user-vertical-bfsi-retail-government-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2018-2023?mode=DP&source=nysenewstimes

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]