Cloud Database-Global Market Outlook 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Cloud Database Market is accounted for $2.1 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $68.9 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 64.6% during the forecast period. Value proposition, scalability and flexibility and easily deployable are some of the major factors driving the cloud database market. However, factors such as security and privacy concerns could inhibit the growth of cloud database market. Increase in production of database workload provides ample opportunity for the market to grow.
Based on Service Models, hybrid cloud segment is accounted for largest market share due to the offerings of hybrid cloud database are emerging as the growing trend in the market as they provide almost total control of operations over the data which is stored. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to higher adoption of security based applications and rising demand of innovative cloud services.
Some of the key players in Cloud Database market include Oracle Corporation, Google Inc., SAP AG, CSC (Computer Science Corporation), Microsoft Corporation, Century Link Inc., Amazon, Salesforce.Com, IBM and Rackspace Inc.
Databases Covered:
SQL DatabaseNoSQL Database
Model Covered:
Service Models
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Virtual Private Cloud
Deployment Models
Database as a Service (DBaaS)
Platform as a service (PaaS)
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
Applications Covered:
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Government
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Academic
Other Applications
Softwares Covered:
Database Encryption
Backup and Recovery
Data Scaling and Replication
Database Application Builder
Other Applications
End Users Covered:
Small and Medium Businesses
Large Enterprises
Services Covered:
Training and Consulting
Support and Maintenance
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Cloud Database Market, By Database
5.1 Introduction
5.2 SQL Database
5.3 NoSQL Database
6 Global Cloud Database Market, By Model
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Service Models
6.2.1 Public Cloud
6.2.2 Private Cloud
6.2.3 Hybrid Cloud
6.2.4 Virtual Private Cloud
6.3 Deployment Models
6.3.1 Database as a Service (DBaaS)
6.3.2 Platform as a service (PaaS)
6.3.3 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
7 Global Cloud Database Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Healthcare
7.3 IT & Telecom
7.4 Government
7.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
7.6 Academic
7.7 Other Applications
8 Global Cloud Database Market, By Software
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Database Encryption
8.3 Backup and Recovery
8.4 Data Scaling and Replication
8.5 Database Application Builder
8.6 Other Applications
9 Global Cloud Database Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium Businesses
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Global Cloud Database Market, By Service
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Training and Consulting
10.3 Support and Maintenance
11 Global Cloud Database Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.1.1 US
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.3 Mexico
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Germany
11.2.2 France
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.4 UK
11.2.5 Spain
11.2.6 Rest of Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 Japan
11.3.2 China
11.3.3 India
11.3.4 Australia
11.3.5 New Zealand
11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.4 Rest of the World
11.4.1 Middle East
11.4.2 Brazil
11.4.3 Argentina
11.4.4 South Africa
11.4.5 Egypt
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Oracle Corporation
13.2 Google Inc.
13.3 SAP AG
13.4 CSC (Computer Science Corporation)
13.5 Microsoft Corporation
13.6 Century Link Inc.
13.7 Amazon
13.8 Salesforce.Com
13.9 IBM
13.10 Rackspace Inc.
