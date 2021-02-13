Cloud Database-Global Market Outlook 2022

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Cloud Database Market is accounted for $2.1 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $68.9 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 64.6% during the forecast period. Value proposition, scalability and flexibility and easily deployable are some of the major factors driving the cloud database market. However, factors such as security and privacy concerns could inhibit the growth of cloud database market. Increase in production of database workload provides ample opportunity for the market to grow.

Based on Service Models, hybrid cloud segment is accounted for largest market share due to the offerings of hybrid cloud database are emerging as the growing trend in the market as they provide almost total control of operations over the data which is stored. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to higher adoption of security based applications and rising demand of innovative cloud services.

Some of the key players in Cloud Database market include Oracle Corporation, Google Inc., SAP AG, CSC (Computer Science Corporation), Microsoft Corporation, Century Link Inc., Amazon, Salesforce.Com, IBM and Rackspace Inc.

Databases Covered:

SQL DatabaseNoSQL Database

Model Covered:

Service Models

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Virtual Private Cloud

Deployment Models

Database as a Service (DBaaS)

Platform as a service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Applications Covered:

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Government

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Academic

Other Applications

Softwares Covered:

Database Encryption

Backup and Recovery

Data Scaling and Replication

Database Application Builder

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Small and Medium Businesses

Large Enterprises

Services Covered:

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

