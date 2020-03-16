Cloud Computing Technologies:Market Grows With Changing Consumer Preferences & New Opportunities

The report discusses the market dynamics, which have an impact on this market, and provides information on applications, security and vulnerabilities of cloud computing technologies. This study also aims to assess competitors and included profiles of key companies active in cloud computing technologies markets.

The report provides, a general outlook of various cloud-based technology markets, with the scope limited to reports published by BCC Research during the year 2018 and 2019. The report segments cloud technologies market by service type: Software as a Service (S-a-a-S/SaaS); Infrastructure as a Service (I-a-a-S/IaaS); and Platform as a Service (P-a-a-S/PaaS). Further, the market is also segmented by deployment mode: public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud.

The cloud-based technologies market segmented by service type defines prevalent and advanced computing solutions or technologies hosted by cloud service providers (CSPs) or managed service providers (MSPs) ‘as a service’, through their datacenters. Any solutions, applications or IT component hosted –for their clients— by any IT vendor in form of service (or as-a-service), either through their own cloud data-center or in partnership with any third-party CSPs or MSPs, falls under either of three services types. The segment focuses on highlighting the recent trends, advancements, and applications of such solutions in various industries, as part that covering the qualitative aspects of the market in brief. The market size for the service type segment is provided only for the ‘public cloud deployment mode.

The report also segments the cloud computing technologies market by component and industry vertical. The segment provides descriptive information on various component, including different hardware, software and services, that makes cloud computing technologies work. Further, market by industry vertical includes detailed overview of how organizations in various industries are utilizing different cloud-based solutions getting benefitted. The segment also provides the relevant market size and estimation for 2019 to 2024.

Summary

Traditionally, Information technology (IT) business applications and solutions have always been very complicated to manage and expensive. Huge capital and upfront cost are required to implement and run variety of hardware, software or business applications. Large enterprises need a dedicated team of IT experts to manage, install, configure, test, run, secure, and update— those applications. Whereas, small and medium businesses’ (SMBs) face difficulties in setting up the required infrastructure. The emergence of advanced virtualization solutions gave rise to the cloud computing. Cloud computing is helping industries all around the world to transform their businesses digitally. The technology is helping

enterprises to digitally transform their traditional IT infrastructure and offers new perspectives for potential business opportunities. Organizations use pay-as-you-use subscription services for a pool of cloud-based, or third-party IT resources, to ensure revenue growth and other advantages. The model thus helps SMBs in various industries to compete with their larger counterparts.

Until recently, IT leaders have deployed the flexible cloud-based services and solutions considering them only for avoidance or reduction of costs as the primary benefits. However, over the past few years, some of the advanced technology such as machine learning/artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobility technologies, and cognitive computing and other strategic factors are expected to give an exponential expansion to the cloud-based solution/application or services market. Further, the prevalence of low cost, flexible and secure public cloud environment and proliferation of SaaS solutions are significantly driving the adoption of cloud technologies in businesses.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Businesses need to analyze, understand and proactively adapt to changing market dynamics faster than ever before. Thus, organizations in various industries are focusing on agility and automation of their business processes, in order to facilitate its employees and have faster time to produce. The cloud-based technologies are helping businesses with ability to deal with uncertainties and stay competitive in rapidly changing market. Most of the organizations are migrating their critical IT workloads to the cloud to address the business demands of faster computing performance, and reducing cost and complexity involved in managing the on-premises IT infrastructure.

Businesses are recognizing the value of public cloud solutions as they accelerate their digital transformation and follow evolving customer roadmaps. The prevalence of public cloud solutions represents opportunities for organizations of all sizes and industry verticals to disrupt their respective industries. The technology allows more startups and SMB firms to compete against their larger counterparts on grounds of innovation, allowing them to focus on their core business offerings, without having to invest significantly on underlying technology infrastructure.

The need for elastic, scalable and low-cost cloud options will continue to increase along with security and performance requirements. With the changing landscape of application and data platforms, distributed app workloads and DevOps-driven SDLC practices, future public cloud offerings will be more secure, reliable and vertical-specific to facilitate profitable and agile digital transformation.

In order to keep the key stakeholders of cloud-based technology markets and other readers updated with recent trends and technology advancements in cloud computing ecosystem, BCC Research has decided to provide a general outlook of cloud computing ecosystem.