Cloud Computing Market Expected to Grow at 623.3 Billion In Revenue by 2023

Latest research report on "Cloud Computing Market by Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS)), Deployment Model (Public, Private, and Hybrid), Organization Size, Workload, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023"

The Global Cloud Computing Market size is expected to grow from US$ 272.0 Billion in 2018 to US$ 623.3 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period. Increased automation and Agility need for delivering enhanced customer experience, and increased cost savings and return on investment are the major growth factors for the cloud computing market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Cloud Computing Market:

AWS (US)

Microsoft (US)

Google (US)

Alibaba (China)

SAP (Germany)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

VMware (US)

Rackspace (US)

Salesforce (US)

Adobe (US)

Verizon (US)

CenturyLink (US)

Fujitsu (Japan)

NTT Communications (Japan)

The key features of IaaS include automated administrative tasks, dynamic scaling, platform virtualization, and network connectivity. IaaS enables enterprises to leverage their IT infrastructure without paying for the construction of the physical infrastructure. Moreover, it provides flexibility, mobility, easy, and scalable access to applications, and enhanced collaboration to help enterprises focus on their core businesses.

The retail and consumer goods vertical is one of the fastest-growing verticals with respect to the adoption of emerging and innovative technologies, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, DevOps, digital stores, and social networks. Various factors driving this adoption are the rising purchasing power of customers and the need to satisfy customer expectations leading to the existing customer retention and new customer acquisition.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I:35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III:20%

By Designation: C-Level:35%, D-Level:25%,and Others:40%

By Region: North America:45%, Europe:20%, APAC: 30%, and RoW: 5%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To project the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value, with respect to the 5 major regions (along with their respective key countries)

To define, segment, and project the global market size of the cloud computing market

To understand the structure of the market by identifying its various subsegments

To provide detailed information about the key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To understand the competitive landscape and identify major growth strategies adopted by players across key regions

To analyze the competitive developments, such as expansions and investments, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and agreements, in the cloud computing market

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the cloud computing market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cloud computing market and the sub segments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.