Cloud Computing in Healthcare Industry Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2027

on the basis of applications such as non-CIS and CIS. Among the CIS applications, healthcare cloud computing can be categorized into computerized physician order entry (CPOE) system, electronic medical records (EMR), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), pharmacy information system (PIS), laboratory information system (LIS), and radiology information system (RIS). The global healthcare cloud computing market is also segmented into components, which include hardware, services and software. On the basis of service model, the global healthcare cloud computing market includes segments such as platform-as-a-service (PaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS). The report concludes with detailed profiling of the global healthcare cloud computing market by recognizing contribution of leading companies participating in the market on the basis of their business expansion strategies and future prospects.

Research Methodology

To deduce the global healthcare cloud computing market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise split and market split by deployment model, type of CIS, components, service model, and applications; and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution in the global healthcare cloud computing market.

The report begins with sizing the market in terms of value and volume for the base year, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, gathered data is triangulated via different analysis based on supply side and demand side drivers and other key dynamics of the global healthcare cloud computing market. To develop the market forecast, Persistence Market Research has also conducted a factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. The report provides forecasts not only in terms of CAGR but also presents a detailed analysis based on key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the global healthcare cloud computing market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global healthcare cloud computing market. Further, to understand key segments in terms of their growth and overall global healthcare cloud computing market performance, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global healthcare cloud computing market.

Objectives of the Cloud Computing in Healthcare Industry Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Cloud Computing in Healthcare Industry market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Cloud Computing in Healthcare Industry market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Cloud Computing in Healthcare Industry market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Cloud Computing in Healthcare Industry market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Cloud Computing in Healthcare Industry market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Cloud Computing in Healthcare Industry market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

