Cloud Business Intelligence Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand by 2027 – Birst, GoodData Corporation, IBM Corporation, Informatica LLC, MicroStrategy Incorporated

The cloud business intelligence combines different tools and technologies for business analytics and solution in the cloud environment. Cloud-hosted business intelligence applications make BI-related data such as KPIs, dashboards, and other analytics are easily accessible to organizations on multiple devices and web browsers. Additionally, it is easy to set up and operate for end-users and thus reduces IT involvement and costs significantly. Several emerging and developed regions are witnessing high growth for cloud-based services over on-premise solutions. Hence, the cloud business intelligence market is likely to grow profoundly in the coming years.

The cloud business intelligence market is expected to boost in the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions by SMEs as well as large enterprises. Moreover, reduced IT involvement and costs for end-users further propel the growth of the cloud business intelligence market. However, data privacy and security concerns may harm market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, improvements in machine learning and artificial intelligence offer lucrative growth prospects for the key players operating in the cloud business intelligence market in the future.

The List of Companies

Birst, Inc.

2. GoodData Corporation

3. IBM Corporation

4. Informatica LLC

5. MicroStrategy Incorporated

6. Oracle Corporation

7. Salesforce.com, inc.

8. SAP SE

9. SAS Institute Inc.

10. TIBCO Software Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cloud business intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cloud business intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cloud business intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cloud business intelligence market in these regions.

