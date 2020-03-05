Cloud-Based Email Security Market (2020 Edition) – World Market Review and Forecast to 2026 – By Application, By Type, By Region, By Country (2015-2026)

Cloud-Based Email Security Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024) ,This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Cloud-Based Email Security including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Cloud-Based Email Security investments from 2019 till 2024.

Ask For Discount at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392505/cloud-based-email-security-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/discount?source=MRJ&Mode=24

Market Overview

The global cloud-based email security market was valued at USD 701.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1147.40 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.68%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The Evolution of the cyber environment and related technologies have paved the way for new threats. Cyber-attacks have become more targeted, persistent, and technologically advanced, and traditional techniques, thus fall short of providing adequate data protection. Thus, email security is gaining much more importance..

Competitive Landscape :

The global cloud-based email security market is highly concentrated due to fewer players occupying the larger market share. The new players are starting up and trying to penetrate the established market. Some key players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Fortinet Inc. Some recent developments in the market include:

– April 2019 – Trend Micro announced enhancements to its Deep Security and Cloud App Security products designed to extend protection to virtual machines on the Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes platform protection, container image scanning integration with the Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Gmail on the G Suite.

– February 2018 – Cisco announced the completion of its acquisition of BroadSoft. By combining BroadSoft’s open interface and standards-based solutions, primarily delivered with Cisco’s existing portfolio, the combined company will offer best-of-breed solutions for businesses of all sizes, which will be delivered through VAR and Service Provider partners. Together, Cisco and BroadSoft will deliver a full suite of rich collaboration experiences to power the future of work.

– November 2018 – Symantec Corporation acquires Appthority to enhance protection from mobile application vulnerabilities.

Click the link to get a Free Sample Copy of the [email protected]:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392505/cloud-based-email-security-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?source=MRJ&Mode=24

Influence of the Cloud-Based Email Security market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Cloud-Based Email Security market.

–Cloud-Based Email Security market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Cloud-Based Email Security market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement :

1-Free country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2- Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

3- Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points.