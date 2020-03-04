Cloud-based Contact Center Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Business Outlook 2020- Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems

The cloud-based contact center market was valued at USD 8.926 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 33.296 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 24.57% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

Legacy contact centers operate on older technologies that cannot support newer channels, such as social media, mobile app chats, or videos. Cloud-based contact centers can help companies meet these demands.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Cloud-based Contact Center Market: Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., 3CLogic Inc., Connect First Inc., Five9 Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, Aspect Software Parent Inc., 8X8 Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., NICE inContact

Market Insights-

Retail Sector to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in the Forecast Period

The intensifying competition in the retail marketplace and the emerging trends in customer services, expectations, behaviors, and e-commerce operations are driving the growth for the cloud-based contact centers market.

The e-commerce industry is contributing to the growth of cloud contact centers tremendously. With retailers and e-tailers operating globally, compliance management becomes even more challenging. In May 2018, the advent of the European Unions General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) empowered EU customers and prospects to request that businesses delete their personal information. From live call monitoring and call recordings, supervisors of cloud-based contact centers can monitor key aspects of customer engagement to ensure adherence to regulations and identify issues.

Most of the retailers, offline as well as online consider cloud contact centers as revenue generating stream with customer experience as a strategic focus. Therefore, many companies are entering this space. In 2019, Google announced its Contact Center AI, a beta version yet, to help retailers with intuitive customer service by scaling phone support without compromising the customer experience.

Competitive Landscape

– April 2019 – ZephyrTel, announced that it signed a telecom-focused strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to migrate ZephyrTel solutions to AWS, including OASIS Cloud Contact Centre.

– May 2018 – 8×8, Inc. acquired Marianaiq to strengthen AI capabilities to transform both the employee and customer experience.

– June 2017 – 3CLogic announced contact center software leveraging artificial intelligence focused primarily on chat-enabled bots using Amazon Lex(R) and Polly(R).

