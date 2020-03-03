Clinical Trials Market 2020-2025 Upcoming Scope and Challenges || Key Players – Clinipace Worldwide, LabCorp, Eli Lilly and Company, ICON Plc., Novo Nordisk;

Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, market report is provided which covers many work areas. Clinical Trials Market business document has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Healthcare industry. This industry analysis report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this Clinical Trials market report has been structured.

The Global Clinical Trials Market is expected to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2025, from USD 1.04 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025..

Some of the major players operating in the global Clinical trials market are Clinipace Worldwide, LabCorp, Eli Lilly and Company, ICON Plc., Novo Nordisk, Parexel, Pfizer Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, IQVIA, Roche Holding, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Ltd., Sanofi Aventis A.S. and Roche Group., Aaipharma Services Corp, Accell Clinical Research LLC, Aptiv Solutions, Chiltern International Limited , Congenix, Covance Inc., Ecron Acunova Ltd, Eurotrials, Medpace Inc, Pharmanet Development Group, PRA International, Siro Clinpharm PVT. LTD among others.

Market Definition: Global Clinical Trials Market

Clinical trials can be termed as research studies that are performed on human to gain specific information about biomedical interventions such as vaccines, treatments, drugs in order to generate a safe data. According to United States Food and Drug (FDA) form 1572, protocol and amendments for some information is must for clinical trials such as inform consent, other written information for participants, recruitment advertisement, financial disclosure form (FDF), master clinical trial agreement (MCTA), institutional review board (IRB) approval, medical licensure, training records, laboratory accreditation, visit monitor reports, miscellaneous document, signature sheet and documentation of investigational drug destruction.

Due to globalization, clinical trials have led to increase in investment and development of new products by the growing countries which has a positive impact on the market. According to an article published recently by the Pfizer, the company has three CROs working with it to enhance its product portfolio and drive innovation. According to the partnership agreement with ICON in 2011, Pfizer would only preserve the scientific ownership for the trials and studies conducted by ICON, hence allowing the company to focus and further develop its capabilities in clinical trial designing.

Segmentation: Global Clinical Trials Market

The global clinical trials market is segmented based on phase, design and geographical segments.

On the basis of phase, the market is classified into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV.

On the basis of design, the market is segmented into treatment studies, observational studies. The treatment studies are further sub segmented into randomized control trial, adaptive clinical trial and non-randomized control trial. The observational studies segment is further sub segmented into cohort study, case control study, cross sectional study, ecological study

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market: Clinical Trials Market

In March 2016, AAIPharma Services Corporation, which is a leading provider of custom development and manufacturing services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, announced its new identity as a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with expanded capabilities and capacity, the organization to now be known as “Alcami”

In July2018, Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce Tradjenta’s CARMELINA cardiovascular outcome trial meets primary endpoint. The company announced the positive top-line results from the trial, which evaluated the impact of treatment with Tradjenta compared with placebo on cardiovascular safety on top of standard of care.

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Clinical Trials market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Clinical Trials Market

