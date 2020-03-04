Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Size, Share, Demand and Huge Business Opportunities 2020- Bioclinica, Bio-Optronics Inc., DATATRAK International Inc., ERT Clinical, IBM

The clinical trial management systems market (henceforth, referred to as market studied) is segmented on the basis of delivery mode, components, end user, and type of system. Based on delivery, the market is sub-segmented into web-based clinical trial management system, on-premise clinical trial management system, and cloud-based clinical trial management system. By component, the market is sub-segmented into software, hardware, and services. By end user, the market is sub-segmented into pharmaceuticals, contract research organizations, and other end users. Based on the type, the market is sub-segmented into site-based clinical trial management system and licensed enterprise-based clinical trial management system.

The clinical trial management systems market was valued at USD 665.90 million in 2017. Although the market has been in its nascent stage for the last five years, it has currently established itself as a mature market in the North American region. Asia-Pacific is still experiencing a high growth rate, when compared to other regions. This is mainly attributed to increasing clinical trials due to the high availability of inexpensive resources and increasing population pool in these regions. Moreover, the increased adoption of clinical trial management systems in the past few years has been a major factor that is contributing to the growth of this market.

Market By Top Leading Players-

Bioclinica, Bio-Optronics Inc., DATATRAK International Inc., ERT Clinical, IBM, Medidata Solutions Inc., MedNet Solutions Inc., Oracle, Parexel International Corporation, ArisGlobal

Market Analysis-

Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 14.12%, as many Europeans regions are still in the process of adopting these systems. Many companies that have developed clinical trial management systems have found a way to integrate with the existing software providers, in order to provide an efficient workflow in clinical trial management.

The increasing innovative technological advancements to curb the increasing costs associated with clinical trials has resulted in the development of the clinical trials management system. Although these systems have not been completely adapted due to various factors, the increasing awareness and the need to cut down additional costs associated with clinical trials are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Increasing R&D and the rise in the number of clinical trials in the Asian region are expected to further contribute to the growth of the market studied, during the forecast period.

Cloud-based Clinical Trial Management Systems sub-segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Most big pharma and biotech companies are now increasingly adopting the cloud-based CTMS (clinical trial management systems). This increased adoption of cloud-based CTMS is because companies do not require to bear huge costs associated with the purchase of servers, and installation and validation of applications, and their maintenance. The new and advanced cloud-based CTMS facilitate the collaboration among the different groups at various sites to coordinate the successful completion of a trial.

BSI (Business Systems Integration AG) provides CTMS solution as a cloud or on-premise solution. Its functionality enhances the clinical trial operations from initial planning, implementation, reporting, patient monitoring, and entire documentation. Though data security is a typical challenge for cloud CTMS solution, most third-party providers have most advanced datacenters that require the users accessing the CTMS from outside companys firewall to go through the authentication process. All the above factors are expected to contribute to sub-segment’s growth over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall clinical trial management systems market, with the United States emerging as the major contributor to the market. Factors, such as increasing R&D investments and rise in the demand for drug development, are aiding the growth of the market studied in the country. R&D budgets of the pharmaceutical companies have also increased in the last few years, owing to the increasing focus on regulating markets, complex molecules, and therapy segments. In the United States, pharmaceutical companies spend more money, time, and energy on R&D than others. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, in 2017, 262,433 clinical trials were carried out worldwide, which increased to 285,679 trials in 2018. Whereas, in the United States, 115,123 studies were carried out. Thus, the rise in clinical trials in the region is expected to increase the demand for clinical trial management systems, which, in turn, is expected to aid the growth of the market studied in the United States, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

– April 2018 – ComScore subscribes Paramount Pictures Corporation for the distribution software, Theatrical Distribution System (TDS), part of comScores Hollywood Software Suite of Solutions. Under this new agreement, it will utilize the TDS service to manage all key elements of its domestic theatrical distribution business including planning, negotiating, booking and invoicing.

– January 2018 – Google Analytics and Salesforce are working together to connect sales, marketing, and advertising data, to provide a full view of whats working across the clients ads, websites, emails, call centers, and more.

