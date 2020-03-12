Clinical Trial Imaging Market to Grow at a of CAGR 6% And Reach USD 1,331 Million by 2025

Sprint Stat Research has published a new report titled “Clinical Trial Imaging Market – Global Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2025”. According to Analysts at Sprint Stat Research, the global clinical trial imaging market was valued at USD 866 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,331 Million by 2025, at a growth rate of 6% in 2019-2025.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.sprintstatresearch.com/sample-report/clinical-trial-imaging-market

There has been a significant rise in R&D spending and investments for development for new drugs as well as for new therapies, resulting in new opportunities for clinical trial imaging market in coming years. There is significant augment in number of contract research organizations along with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and this factor becoming the major factor for the escalating the clinical trial imaging market growth. The most challenging aspect of the market for boosting growth is the inaccessibility of trial protocols and poor quality of the clinical data registered but the emergence of regional and national registries have eased overcomes the aforementioned hurdles. Understanding the current market scenario, CROs collaborations are most expected to be favoured by government organizations because of cutting edge services offered by them.

Clinical trial imaging market is segmented on the basis of modality, application, service, and region. On the basis of modality, the clinical trial imaging market is divided into PET, CT, MRI, X-Ray, ultrasound, and echocardiography. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, and others. Based on service, the global clinical trial imaging market is classified into operational imaging services, trial design consulting services, and read analysis services. The clinical trial imaging market has analyzed across the five regions including, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its major countries.

Major players profiled in the report are Biotelemetry, Inc., Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, LLC, Radiant Sage LLC, Worldcare Clinical, LLC, Intrinsic Imaging LLC, Bioclinica, Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Icon PLC, Biomedical Systems Corporation, Ixico PLC, and others.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.sprintstatresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-trial-imaging-market

This research report provides in-depth assessment of clinical trial imaging market driving factors and features. The report highlights detailed analysis of clinical trial imaging market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2014-2025 and sets the forecast within the context of clinical trial imaging market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. The report also presents a detailed overview on market segmentation. Overall, this research report shows historic, on-going, and estimated market analysis in terms of value and volume, analysis of niche industry developments and market share analysis. Detailed profiles of industry players are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their business strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the clinical trial imaging market space.

The report segments the global clinical trial imaging market as follows:

Clinical Trial Imaging Market, Modality Segment Analysis

PET

CT

MRI

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Echocardiography

Clinical Trial Imaging Market, Application Segment Analysis

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Medical Devices

Others

Clinical Trial Imaging Market, Service Segment Analysis

Operational Imaging Services

Trial Design Consulting Services

Read Analysis Services

Clinical Trial Imaging Market, Region Segment Analysis