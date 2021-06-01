CLINICAL ONCOLOGY NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) MARKET 2020 DETAILED INDUSTRY REPORT COVERING LEADING PLAYERS DNASTAR INC., ROCHE, ILLUMINA INC., AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, QIAGEN NV

The Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Global clinical oncology NGS market is driven by rapid technological advances in genomic technologies and sequencing platforms.

Rise in adoption of sequencing-based diagnostics platforms among practicing oncologists, exponential decrease in the costs for genetic sequencing would significantly propel the market growth.

Factors, such as time consuming process and data interpretation is expected to act as major restrain in the growth of the market.

Loans and grants provided by governments for the purpose of research and development is also expected to propel the market’s growth in the near future.

On the basis of technology, the global market has been segmented into whole genome sequencing, targeted sequencing & resequencing, and whole exon sequencing. The metallic whole genome sequencing segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market.

On the basis of workflow, the global market has been segmented into NGS data analysis, NGS pre-sequencing, AND NGS sequencing.

Regionally North America is expected to emerge as a prominent region supplementing the market’s growth owing to strategic initiatives taken up by the governments in the region. Other regions are also anticipated to support the growth of the market with early adoption of the technologies.

Some of the key players operating in this market include DNASTAR Inc., Roche, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies, Qiagen NV, CLC Bio, Biomatters Ltd., and Pacific Bioscience, Perkin Elmer Inc.

