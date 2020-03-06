Clinical Decision Support Systems Market with highest growth in the near future by Leading Players Cerner Corporation, Medical Information Technology, BD, Wolters Kluwer

Drug allergy alerts segment is expected to drive the growth of the global clinical decision support systems market by application segment

According to a new market research study titled ‘‘Clinical Decision Support Systems Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Delivery Mode, Application, End User and Geography. The global clinical decision support systems market is expected to reach US$ 5,983.38 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,772.60 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019-2027. The market is likely to grow due to Rising pressure on healthcare institutions to provide quality health at reduced costs, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of big data & health IT tools, number of initiatives taken by governments, rising developments in the fields of healthcare IT, rising number of hospitals. Whereas, the growth of the market is restrained by factors such as the concerns regarding data privacy.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001159/

Clinical decision support systems (CDSS) are computer-based programs that are used to analyze the patient data in order to assist the hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care centers. CDSS analyses the data from EHRs to assist the physicians by providing the prompts and reminders about the patients and their medication. Clinical decision support systems (CDSS) helps the healthcare providers to implement the evidence-based clinical guidelines at the point of care. For instance, Alzheimer prevention, CDSS can be used to facilitate care in various ways, by reminding physicians to check for Alzheimer risk factors, highlighting the cases of high blood pressure, drug dosage timing, and providing customized dosage.

The clinical decision support systems market is segmented on the basis of component, delivery mode, application and end user. Based on the component the market is classified as software, services, and hardware. On the basis of delivery mode, the market is divided into on premise, cloud- based, and web based. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as drug-drug interactions, drug allergy alerts, clinical reminders, clinical guidelines and others. And on the basis of end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory care centers and diagnostic labs.

Major players operating in the clinical decision support systems market: Cerner Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., BD, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Baxter International Inc., Premier, Koninklijke Philips N.V., RELX (Elseiver), PeraHealth, and Epic Systems Corporation among others.

Ask for Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100001159/

Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By Component

1.3.2 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By Delivery Mode

1.3.3 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By Application

1.3.4 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By End User

1.3.5 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By Geography

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Pressure on Healthcare Institutions to Provide Quality Health at Reduced Costs

5.1.2 Rising in the Number of Partnerships and Collaborations in the Market

5.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Developments In The Fields of Healthcare IT

5.4 Impact Analysis

Continue…..

Purchase this Premium Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001159/

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]