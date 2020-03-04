Clinical Data Analytics Market 2020 Insights and Precise Outlook – IBM Corporation Company, Oracle Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philipsn.V., Intersystems Corporation

The Global Clinical Data Analytics Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Clinical Data Analytics Market so far.

The global clinical data analytics market was valued at USD 2.97 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 16.58 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 33.07% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Exclusive offer: Up to 30% discount on this report

Inquire for sample before purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064908/global-clinical-data-analytics-market-segmented-by-type-of-deployment-cloud-on-premise-service-consulting-maintenance-end-user-pharmaceutical-healthcare-providers-biotechnology-academia-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/inquiry?mode=DP&source=nysenewstimes

Companies covered:

IBM Corporation Company, Oracle Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philipsn.V., Intersystems Corporation, Maxisit, Inc., Jubilant Clinsys, Forte Research Systems, Truven Health Analytics, Mckesson/Medventive, Athenahealth, Inc., The Advisory Board Company and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

The scope of the report is limited to the type of deployment offered by major players, which includes cloud and on-premise. While the end users considered in the scope of the report include pharmaceutical, healthcare providers, biotechnology, and academia.

The healthcare industry, in recent years, has witnessed a paradigm shift, with the accelerated adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) leading to the integration of the physical world with the digital. Thus, pointing to a seismic shift in the volume and quality of clinical data. With the integration of analytics, the healthcare industry has been facilitated with the advantage to record valuable information and datasets ranging from patient preferences, individual medical history to therapies and procedures that have proven to be effective in treating specific diseases and injuries. The feasibility of preventive care over reactive care, provision of evidence-based treatment to patients, and facility of personalized care, are expected to be some of the driving factors for the growth of clinical data analytics in the Asia-Pacific region.

Technological Advancements in Healthcare

Many of the technologies used in medicine and healthcare have been undergoing high digitization and technological change. Many new developments such as electronic medical records, telemedicine, sensors and wearable technology, wireless communications, and other developments have aided in the use of clinical data analytics for better patient care and targeted drug usage. Many industry experts believe the medical industry is in a rapid change over to consumer focused services, which could further aid the development of clinical data analytics. Development of wearable technology is one of the primary factors enabling clinical data analytics. The success of wearable devices such as Fitbit, Pebble, Apple iWatch, and other consumer-grade fitness trackers has grabbed the attention of physicians. Many meaningful insights can be derived from the day-long recording of patients basic vital statistics. Apple sold over a million watches in China.

Get Discount on this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064908/global-clinical-data-analytics-market-segmented-by-type-of-deployment-cloud-on-premise-service-consulting-maintenance-end-user-pharmaceutical-healthcare-providers-biotechnology-academia-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/discount?mode=DP&source=nysenewstimes

Growing Number of Cyber-attacks

While enterprises have pushed consistently to meet the challenge of anticipating future demands by adopting cloud-based services, the number of attacks on cloud environments has also increased, which has threated and challenged the traditional IT infrastructure. The increase in the number of attacks can also be attributed to the fact that more valuable data is shifting to the cloud, and hackers find it lucrative to steal valuable data. Thus, it has become increasingly important for organizations to step up security systems, to protect their cloud environments.

Competitive Insights:

March 2018- Clinigence and MedConnect have partnered to bring more value-based programs for clinical data analytics. These products also help in risk mitigation as the products keep maturing.

Influence of the Clinical Data Analytics market report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Clinical Data Analytics market.

Clinical Data Analytics market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Clinical Data Analytics market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Clinical Data Analytics market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Clinical Data Analytics market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Clinical Data Analytics market.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064908/global-clinical-data-analytics-market-segmented-by-type-of-deployment-cloud-on-premise-service-consulting-maintenance-end-user-pharmaceutical-healthcare-providers-biotechnology-academia-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023?mode=DP&source=nysenewstimes

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]