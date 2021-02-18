Clinical Chemistry Market  Analysis by Latest Trends, Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecasts 2025

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Clinical Chemistry Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Clinical Chemistry Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Global Clinical Chemistry Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.74% over the forecast period.

Scope of The Report:

Clinical chemistry refers to healthcare & molecular diagnosis and genetics system designed specifically to assist clinical decision support for healthcare professionals, laboratory researchers, pathologists, and general physicians. Evidence-based laboratory medicine and test utilization have gain significant demand in drug monitoring, toxicology and hematology for laboratory management systems with the support of clinical research. It is the method of analysis of body fluids in a clinical pathology lab for therapeutic, diagnosis, hemostasis and thrombosis processes used in hospitals.

All biochemical tests come under chemical pathology which can be performed on any kind of body fluid like serum or plasma. Clinical chemistry has a wide scope in endocrinology and metabolism, clinical immunology; Nutrition monitoring & regulatory system, whereas endocrinology is the study of biosynthesis, storage, biochemical and physiological functions of hormones, cells, and tissues of glands. It has wide applications in urine analysis, fecal analysis, and therapeutic drug monitoring. Various types of analyzers used in identifying and perform the different tests for clinical chemistry investigation.

Global clinical chemistry report is segmented on the basis of product type, type of test, and regional & country level. Based on product type, global clinical chemistry is classified as the reagent, semi-automatic analyzer, and fully automatic analyzer. Based upon the type of test, the market is classified as blood testing, urine analysis, lipid profile and diagnosis of genetic & hematological diseases and others.

Key Players for Global Clinical Chemistry Report-

Global clinical chemistry report covers prominent players like Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alere, Bio-Reference Laboratories, SYNLAB International GMBH, Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Elitech Group, Horiba Ltd., Johnson & Johnson and others.

Key Market Segments:

By Product Type:

Reagent

Semi-automatic analyzer

Fully automatic analyzer

By Type of Test:

Blood Testing

Urine Analysis

Lipid Profile

Diagnosis of Genetic & Hematological Diseases

others

