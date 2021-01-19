Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market Surprising Growth: HORIBA, Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

The Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market report is a synopsis about how is the market status right now and how will it be in the forecast years for In Vitro Diagnostics industry. The report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. Also, Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market report gives an in-depth knowledge on what the recent developments, products launches are, while also keeping the track for recent acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the global market industry. The report also provides the knowledge of all the drivers and restraints which are derived through SWOT analysis. It is a professional and detailed report that highlights primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.
Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.2 billion to an estimated value of USD 16.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.02% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases.
Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market By Product (Analyzers, Reagents, Calibrators, Controls, Standards, Others, Others) Analyzer Technology (Semi-Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Fully Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers) Test Analysis (Basic Metabolic Panel(BMP), Liver Panel, Electrolyte Panel, Renal Profile, Lipid Profile, Specialty Chemical Tests, Thyroid Function Panel) End User Analysis (Hospitals, Academic Research Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global clinical chemistry analyzer market are Abbott (U.S.), Danaher.(U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.( Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.(U.S.), Siemens(Germany), ELI Tech Group(France), HORIBA, Ltd.( Japan), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd(China), Randox Laboratories Ltd.( United Kingdom), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics(U.S.), Nova Biomedical (U.S.), Sysmex Corporation(Japan), Bio Systems Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.(India), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH(Germany ), Endress Hauser Management AG (Switzerland.), Diatron (Hungary), SFRI.(France), EKF and Medica Corporation(U.K.) among others.
Market Definition:
Clinical chemistry analyzer is used to calculate the concentration of certain metabolites, electrolytes, proteins, and/or drugs in serum, plasma, urine, cerebrospinal fluid, or other body fluids. Hospitals, clinics, research laboratories are using these devices. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes drives the market.
According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes. Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation.
Market Drivers:
- Increase in healthcare expenses is expected to work as a driver in the industry
- There is an increase in diseases due to prevalence of lifestyle diseases
- Increase in use of point of care testing devices is the driver for the market
- New research and developments is leading towards automated laboratories
Market Restraints:
- Due to an increase in deaths from diabetes government have formed strict rules
- The necessity of high capital investments
Segmentation:
By Product
- Analyzers
- Reagents
- Calibrators
- Controls
- Standards
- Others
- Others
By Analyzers Technology
- Analyzers
- Semi-Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
- Fully Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
By Test Analysis
- Basic Metabolic Panel(BMP)
- Liver Panel
- Electrolyte Panel
- Renal Profile
- Lipid Profile
- Specialty Chemical Tests
- Thyroid Function Panel
By End-User Analysis
- Hospitals
- Academic Research Centers
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, NexTech AR Solutions Corp. announced that it has entered into an agreement with Block Scientific to show clinical chemistry analyzer with the help of virtual and augmented reality. It will change the whole industry as it will bring expensive, big and bulky medical lab into doctor’s offices.
- In July 2018, Siemens Healthineers announced that it has officially cleared by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and AACC (American Association for Clinical Chemistry). This will transform cardiac triage in emergency departments, and it will led Siemens in increased downtime and higher throughput in their clinical chemistry workflows.
Competitive Analysis:
Global clinical chemistry analyzer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clinical chemistry analyzer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
