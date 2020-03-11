Clickstream Analytics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Adobe Systems Incorporated, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft

Clickstream analytics is the process of analysis clickstream data. Clickstream data is generated from activities that are performed by a user over a web or mobile application. These activities include navigation through pages, selecting items for details or description, reading blog pages, and others. More precisely, clickstream is defined as data associated with the links that a user clicked, including the point of time when each one of them were clicked. Rise in data silos and proliferation of connected device that generate huge data associated with devices and user patterns is a major factor expected to propel the growth of the market.

Rise in e-commerce businesses especially small- and medium-scale business across the globe is a major factor thar drives the growth of the market. E-commerce marketers are top players that adopt clickstream analytics at a significant rate to derive strategies that will help them engage and understand consumers in detail. High penetration of mobile devices has proliferated the anywhere concepts that boost the revenue of e-commerce businesses. Ease of accessibility and convenience of delivery services smartphones has paved its way for high growth of the global clickstream analytics market. However, concerns associated with data privacy and stringent data privacy laws and regulations are factors that could hinder the market growth. Emergence of technologies that collaborate various solutions in one suite is an opportunistic factor of the market expansion.

The clickstream analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is categorized into software and services. On the basis of deployment, it is divided on-premise and cloud. On the basis of application, it is divided into click path optimization, website/application optimization, customer analysis, basket analysis & personalization, traffic analysis, and others. Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, telecommunications & IT, travel & hospitality, retail & ecommerce, government, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Adobe Systems Incorporated, Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc., Talend, and Verto Analytics Inc.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

