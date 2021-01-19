Civic Services Market by Technology Advancement and Business Outlook 2019

Civic Services Global Market Report 2019

The civic services industry comprises establishments that operate religious, social, and professional organizations. These establishments also offer other civic and recreational services to their members. Major examples of civic services organizations include community associations or organizations, ethnic associations, fraternal associations or lodges, girl guiding organizations, history societies, parent-teacher associations, retirement associations, scouting organizations, and students’ associations. Civic services market in this report is segmented into NGOs and charitable organizations, political organizations, unions and associations, and religious organizations.

North America was the largest region in the civic services market in 2017, accounting for 52% market share. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 20% market share. Eastern Europe was the smallest region accounting for 1% market share.

Top Leading Companies mentioned are

Southern Baptist Churches, World Food Programme, UNICEF, The Salvation Army, Feeding America.

Crowdfunding is rapidly becoming one of the most popular modes for individuals and businesses to raise money for a cause, project, or event. It is a process of raising capital through a large number of independent investors primarily via crowdfunding platforms and social networking websites. Crowdfunding includes funds raised through donation websites, online charity auctions, and giving by text. According to Massolution crowdfunding report 2015, the global crowdfunding industry expanded by 167%, from $6.1 billion in 2013 to $16.2 billion in 2014 in terms of funds raised. The industry more than doubled in 2015, reaching $34.4 billion.

Civic Services Market Global Report 2018 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global civic services market.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Civic Services market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Civic Services in these regions, from 2014 to 2022(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Civic Services market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Civic Services market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2022 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Civic Services on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Civic Services Market and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Civic Services Market.

