Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs Market 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth Driver, Regional Study and Forecasts to 2025

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025– Increasing Geriatric Population and Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) globally are anticipated to drive growth of Global Chronic Obstructive pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs Market.

Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs Market is valued at USD 8524.0 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 11081.8 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.82% over the forecast period.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), is a group of progressive lung diseases. It is a chronic inflammatory lung disease which causes obstructed airflow from the lungs. Its major symptoms are; breathing difficulty, cough, mucus (sputum) production and wheezing. It is caused by long-term exposure to irritating gases or particulate matter, most often from cigarette smoke. It usually takes a long time to develop. In the developing countries, it often occurs in people exposed to fumes from burning fuel for cooking and heating in poorly ventilated homes. In developed countries, the main cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is tobacco smoking. About 90 percent of people who have COPD are smokers or former smokers. Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs Market is expected to witness a significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of COPD worldwide.

Global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region & country level. Based upon product type, global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs market is classified into bronchodilators, glucocorticoids and others. Based upon application, global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs market is divided into prevention, diagnostic and treatment.

The regions covered in this Chronic Obstructive pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Chronic Obstructive pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Some major key players for global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs market are AstraZeneca, GSK, MSD, Sunovion, Novartis, Roche Group, Pfizer, Jubilant Pharma Limited, Almirall, Horizon Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim and others.

Increasing Geriatric Population and Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drives the Growth of Global Chronic Obstructive pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs Market

The major factor driving the growth of global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs market is the increasing prevalence increase in prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease globally which is expected to foster the demand for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs. For example; AS per WHO; The Global Burden of Disease Study reports a prevalence of 251 million cases of COPD globally in 2016. It is estimated that COPD will become the third leading cause of death worldwide by 2030. The primary cause of COPD is exposure to tobacco smoke (either active smoking or second­hand smoke). Increasing Tobacco consumption is one of the primary cause of COPD. Thus increasing Tobacco consumption is also expected to drive the market growth. COPD is likely to increase in coming years due to higher smoking prevalence and aging populations in many countries. Some cases of COPD are due to long-term asthma. For example; Asthma affects an estimated 300 million individuals worldwide. Annually, the World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that 15 million disability-adjusted life-years are lost and 250,000 asthma deaths are reported worldwide.

In addition, increasing geriatric population and growing consumer awareness about the latest and advanced treatment options are also supplementing the market growth. Furthermore, increasing healthcare spending and improving healthcare infrastructure with the favorable government initiatives are also driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing research and development in this field to develop more advanced treatment options of COPD can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth in the Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs Market.

The Global Chronic Obstructive pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to capture significant share of the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs market within the forecast period attributed to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs in this region. For example; COPD is a leading cause of death in the United States, affecting 16 million Americans. Both emphysema and chronic bronchitis are the two most common types of COPD. In 2016, more than 8.9 million Americans Trusted Source were diagnosed with chronic bronchitis and nearly 75 percent of cases involved people over the age of 45.

Europe is projected to capture the second largest share of global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs market owing to the increasing geriatric population in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a fastest growth with a high CAGR in global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs market owing to the increasing incidence of respiratory diseases in this region.

Market Segmentation:-

By Product Type:

Bronchodilators

Glucocorticoids

Others

By Application:

Prevention

Diagnostic

Treatment

