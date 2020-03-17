Chrome Chemicals & Chrome Metal Market Trends 2019-2025

Global Chrome Chemicals & Chrome Metal Market Viewpoint

In this Chrome Chemicals & Chrome Metal market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aktyubinsk

Elementis

Midural Group

Vishnu

Soda Sanayii

Lanxess

Hunter Chemical

Sun Chemical

Huntsman (Venator)

Chongqing Minfeng Chemical

Sichuan Yinhe Chemical

Huangshi Zhenhua Chemical

BlueStar Yima Chrome Chemical Materials

Hebei Chromate Chemical

Luoyang Zhengjie

Jirong Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sodium Dichromate

Chrome Oxide Green

Chromium Trioxide

Basic Chromium Sulfate

Chrome Metal

Other

Segment by Application

Metallurgical

Chemical and Foundry

Refractory

Other

