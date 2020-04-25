CHROMATOGRAPHY SOLVENTS MARKET 2020-2025 BUSINESS UPDATES || LEADING PLAYERS – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC, OROCHEM TECHNOLOGIES INC., QUALIKEMS FINE CHEM PVT. LTD.

Global chromatography solvents market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this Chromatography Solvents Market are Merck KGAA, Avantor Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Columbus Chemicals, Elite Advanced Materials Sdn Bhd, Biosolve Chimie, Gfs Chemicals, Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Orochem Technologies Inc., Qualikems Fine Chem Pvt. Ltd., Regis Technologies, Inc., Romil Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Scharlab,S.L, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Tedia Company Inc., VWR International, LLC and Waters. among others.

Market Definition: Chromatography Solvents Market

Chromatography is a technique used for the analysis, separation and purification of complex mixtures. With the advent of advanced chromatographic techniques, such as high performance liquid chromatography, (HPLC), ultra-high performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC), flash chromatography, and hydrophilic interaction liquid chromatography, there has been several enhancements in the property of the solvents used in these techniques. Derivatization solvents such as silylation, alkylation, acylation, and ion pairing solvents are being used in the analytical chromatographic procedures to enhance the separation process.

Segmentation: Global Chromatography Solvents Market

Global Chromatography Solvents Market is Segmented By Application (Analytical Chromatography, Preparative Chromatography), Type (Polar Solvents, Non-Polar Solvents), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology Industry, Academics and Research, Environmental, Cosmetic Industry, Food and Beverage), Technology (LC, HPLC, UHPLC, GC, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Product Launch:

In 2017, Orochem Technologies Inc, (U.S.) launched a new line of UHPLC columns named Gazelle, which has higher sensitivity and greater efficiency. This move allows the company to perform chromatography processes with higher efficiency.

In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired advanced bioprocessing business from Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) to enhance cell culture media formulations to reduce variability and improve yield in biopharmaceutical applications. Hence with the increasing biopharmaceutical applications, the company will generate more revenue.

In 2017, Avantor Inc (U.S.) acquired VWR corporation to enhance long term industry dynamics to accelerate the growth of the market. With this acquisition, avantor’s high purity materials will enable the organization to meet the customer requirements globally.

