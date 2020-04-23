CHROMATOGRAPHY COLUMNS MARKET 2020-2026 ANALYSIS || LEADING PLAYERS – BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC., BIOTAGE, DAICEL CORPORATION., W. R. GRACE & CO.-CONN., KNAUER WISSENSCHAFTLICHE GERÄTE GMBH

Global chromatography columns market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in global chromatography columns market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck kgaa, Agilent Technologies, Inc., COLE-PARMER INSTRUMENT COMPANY, LLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biotage, Daicel Corporation., W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH, Purolite, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Danaher, Shimadzu Corporation, Nouryon, Sunresin New Materials Co Ltd Xi`, YMC Europe GmbH, WATERS, TOSOH, PerkinElmer Inc. and others.

Chromatography is an analytic method which is used for the separation of aggregate components. It is a technique which is used to separate the mixture of chemical materials into its individual compounds. It supports the primary chromatography structures for performing the separation. Column chromatography is generally used in the laboratory for the separation or purification of chemical compound mixture. Column chromatography is also used by chemists to purify liquids and liquid compound.

Segmentation: Global Chromatography Columns Market

Global chromatography columns market is segmented into six notable segments which are on the basis of column type, type, capacity, application, industry and end user.

On the basis of column type, the chromatography columns market is segmented into normal phase chromatography columns, pre-packed chromatography columns and automated chromatography columns

On the basis of type, the chromatography columns market is segmented into interventional ion exchange chromatography, affinity chromatography, multimodal chromatography, gel filtration and others.

On the basis of capacity, the chromatography columns market is segmented into 1-100 ml, 100-1000 ml, more than 1l

On the basis of application, the chromatography columns market is segmented into sample preparation, resin screening, protein purification, anion and cation exchange and desalting

On the basis of industry, the chromatography columns market is segmented into nutraceuticals, academics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, environmental biotechnology, cosmetics and others

On the basis of end-user, the chromatography columns market is segmented into research institutes, analytical laboratories

Recent Developments

In March 2019, KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH has launched new liquid chromatography columns and media for protein purification applicable to affinity (AC) size-exclusion (SEC), and ion-exchange (IEX) chromatography. The product launch will help company to full fill demand for protein purification and to increase company’s revenue.

In February 2019, Tosoh Bioscience launched TSKgel FcR-IIIA-NPR Columns first FcRγ affinity chromatography analysis column for antibody drugs, now available for sales, and will expand the market growth of the company

In October 2018, Biotage launched flash purification system and the Biotage Sfär family of flash purification columns. The new product range will help company to increase its revenue as company will be able full fill increasing demand for biomolecules purification

Research Methodology: Global Chromatography Columns Market

Primary Rependants:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Researchers, Distributors, Bakers and Food Industrialists.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.

Opportunities in the Chromatography Columns Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Chromatography Columns Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

