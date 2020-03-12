CHRISTOPHE LAUDAMIEL & WALLFORD The perfect pairing What happens when Masters meet

How often do you meet a real master of their art? In the art of fragrances there are few masters as famous as Christophe Laudamiel. Legendary French Perfumer and “Fragrance Star of the Year,”

Christophe has spent his life perfecting the art of perfuming with accolades, awards and honors from around the globe. His belief is simple: “Aroma, which unleashes strong emotions and instantly transport us to the past, should to be more fully explored as an artistic medium. The brain receives information as much through the nose as through the eyes or the ears.”

Mr. Laudamiel has also become one of the fragrance world’s most innovative pioneers. He designed 15 scents inspired by Patrick Süskind’s 1985 novel-turned-movie, “Perfume: in 18th-century Paris. He co-created the first ever “scent opera” for the Guggenheim museum by masterfully pairing the original musical score with a sequence of more than 20 scents released throughout the performance. And notoriety aside, Christophe has also crafted some of the top perfume brands in the world! From Tom Ford and Ralph Lauren, to Abercrombie & Fitch and Estée Lauder to name a few. His master works are exhibited in the International Perfumery Museum in France and the Cleveland Museum of Art in the US.

Wallford is honored to join our artistic talents with this incredible master of fragrance in developing exclusive and refined scents. This is a chance for you to bring the work of a true master artist into your home. At Wallford, our goal is to craft the finest, most pure ingredients into fragrance that inspire. Each note is subtly revealed alone or in combination with other elements. With this masterful pairing, Christophe Laudamiel and Wallford unlock beautiful scents and delicate aromas. Christophe and Wallford continue to inspire and expand the art of perfuming and with this, we have developed a collection of aromas that unlocks a whole new level of sophistication in home fragrances.