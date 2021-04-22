Chloroprene Rubber Market 2020-2025 Global Industry Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, Application and Forecast Report

The Global Chloroprene Rubber Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The rising demand for chloroprene rubber components in automotive industry, growing need for using protective lining in chemical plants and the rising demand for CR-based modified adhesives are also fueling market growth.

The Global Chloroprene Rubber Market is categorized on the basis of Grade, application, and region. On the Basis of Grade, the market is bifurcated into linear, cross-linked, sulfur modified, and crystallizing resistant. On the basis of End Use Industry, the chloroprene rubber market is categorized into automobile, construction, furniture, chemical industries, textiles, and others

Growth is basically driven by increasing applications, technological advancements, and growing demand in the developing countries in Asia Pacific such as China, India due to the large setup of automotive industry which accounts for 20% of the global Chloroprene rubber consumption. Chloroprene rubber has been replacing other elastomer technologies due to its various chemical properties which are a key driver for the Chloroprene rubber market.

North American Chloroprene Rubber Market is anticipated to witness a tremendous growth on account of high consumption potential, growing production capacities, and rising economic growth rate. In the North American region, the U.S. is expected to be a major contributor in the regional growth of Chloroprene Rubber Market and is expected to see a significant demand for Chloroprene Rubber during the forecast period, 2017 to 2025.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Chongqing Changshou Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Denka Company Limited (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Denka Company Limited (the Netherlands), MITSUI & CO., LTD. (Japan), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Co.Ltd (China), SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (U.S.), and Dunlop (U.S.) and Others.

Global Chloroprene Rubber Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

