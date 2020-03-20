Chlorinated Paraffin Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace By 2027

“The global chlorinated paraffin market accounted to US$ 2,226.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,002.5 Mn by 2027.” The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global chlorinated paraffin market. The growth of chlorinated paraffin market in this region is primarily attributed to the rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

The growing number of chlorinated paraffin uses in numerous end-user sectors, including paint & coatings, electronic appliances, and building & construction will thus increase the chlorinated paraffin demand in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, increasing focus on the fire safety laws in Australia, Japan, and Singapore further projected to propel the demand for chlorinated paraffin over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising production of lubricant additives, plastic, rubber, and paints among others are the major factors that provides lucrative growth opportunities for the chlorinated paraffin market players.

Rising Demand for Metal Working Fluids

Chlorinated paraffin is used as an extreme pressure additive in the application of metalworking fluids. Generally, MCCPs and LCCPs are used in the production of metalworking fluids. It is used for the industrial gear lubricants. The addition of chlorinated paraffin forms in metalworking fluids forms a metal salt layer or a carbonated film between the two metal surfaces under severe lubrication circumstances. Every metalworking operation requires precise fluid characteristics that depend on the metal and operational conditions. In the case of extreme pressure additives, chlorinated paraffin is considered to be the best option of the precise fluid characteristics.

Chlorinated paraffin is used as a cooling and lubricating fluids in the grinding and metal cutting operations. There are two types of chlorinated paraffin fluids used, water-based emulsions and oil-lubricants. The basic function of water-based lubricant is cooling. Metalworking fluids are used to reduce friction between the work surface and the cutting tool. The addition of chlorinated paraffin in metalworking fluids helps to retain the surface characteristics of the metal.

Chlorinated paraffin is used as extreme pressure additive that is activated by the generation of heat during metal working that forms a film between the cutting tool and the metal surface that prevents destructive welding, surface breakdown, and excessive metal transfer. Therefore, the rising demand for metalworking fluids further expected to drive the global chlorinated paraffin market.

Production shift to long chain chlorinated paraffin provides opportunity for the chlorinated paraffin market growth

There has been a rising demand in the use of LCCPs over the period. The use of LCCPs was recorded to be considerably high in the rubber industry, as compared to other chlorinated paraffin. The possibility in the use of LCCPs in some areas might increase as it can be successful in replacing other types of chlorinated paraffin, especially the MCCPs. The LCCPs have found to be a successful alternative in some of the applications. In the case of paints, LCCPs have found to exhibit properties such as anti-corrosion primers for the metal-based PVC copolymers. The addition of LCCPs in acrylic and outdoor wall paints has proven to be beneficial and convenient as compared to the inclusion of MCCPs in paints which further propel the growth of the global chlorinated paraffin market.

The LCCPs have found an important place as an alternative to the rubber industries too. The application of LCCPs in the production of profiles for fire-proof doors has been recorded to be successful and can be used as an alternative to MCCPs. The application of LCCPs in the production for bellows used in buses, metros, and trains is another adding point to the application of LCCPs to be used as an alternative to the MCCPs. Therefore, rising demand for long-chain chlorinated paraffin is expected to provide growth opportunities to industry players in the global chlorinated paraffin market.

Product Type Insights

The global chlorinated paraffin market by product type has been segmented into short-chain, medium-chain, and long-chain. The medium-chain chlorinated paraffin segment dominated the global chlorinated paraffin market. Moreover, the long-chain chlorinated paraffin segment in the global chlorinated paraffin market is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period.

The LCCPs are free from chlorinated paraffin impurities. The wide range of the number of carbon atoms results in the complex nature of the product. The primary use of LCCPs is as a secondary plasticizer in PVC, as a flame retardant in sealants, adhesives, and paints. Fireproofing of cellulosic textiles is one of the significant applications of long-chain chlorinated paraffin. It is also used to treat the finished fabric.

