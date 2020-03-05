Chip Antenna Market Future Analysis and Industry Growth By Top Manufacturers are Taoglas, Partron, Yageo, Rainsun, Fractus, Cirocomm

The worldwide market for Chip Antenna is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. The geographic segmentation of the market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest share of the chip antenna market in 2015 and is likely to develop at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Chip Antenna Market are

• Vishay

• INPAQ

• Antenova

• Johanson Technology

• Mitsubishi Materials

• Abracon

• TAIYO YUDEN

• Linx Technologies

• Wrth Elektronik

• …

The global market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables in the region. China is the largest automotive manufacturer in the world; the prospective use of chip antennas for wireless communication in automotive telematics applications such as navigation, vehicle tracking, and others is contributing in the growth of the chip antenna market in the APAC region.

Chip antennas are a particular type of antenna valued for their small footprint. They are most commonly integrated in circuit boards to radiate high frequency electromagnetic waves. They have a limited range, making them optimal for small devices

Market Segment By Type –

• Dielectric Chip Antennas

• LTCC Chip Antennas

Market Segment By Application –

• Bluetooth Applications

• WiFi Applications

• GPS/Glonass Applications

• IMT Applications

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Chip Antenna.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

