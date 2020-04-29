CHINA FINTECH MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2019-2024)

Market Overview

The China fintech market’s transactional value’s CAGR is 19.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Payment platforms, which largely derive their user base from thriving e-commerce and social media platforms, by far dominate the fintech space in China. Digital payment is the leading market segment with a total transaction value of USD 855 million in 2018.

Total fintech investments in Asia inched up to a new record of USD 8.6 billion in 2016, although the number of deals fell by more than 8%. More than half the region’s total fintech investment came from one deal of Ant Financial’s USD 4.5 billion funding round.

Almost half the world’s digital payments in 2017 were made in China, through apps, such as Alipay (owned by Ant Financial, an affiliate of e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba) and WeChat (owned by Tencent Holdings).

Scope of the Report

A complete background analysis of the Chinese fintech industry (which includes an assessment of emerging trends by segments, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview are covered in the report.

Key Market Trends

Booming Digital Payments sector

Total transaction value in the digital payments segment amounted to USD 1,269,792 million in 2018.

Total transaction value is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 19.2% by 2024.

The market’s largest segment is digital commerce with a total transaction value of USD 855,465 million in 2018.

Growing Personal Finance sector

Total transaction value in the personal finance segment amounted to USD 92,173 million in 2018.

Total transaction value is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 54.5% by 2024.

The market’s largest segment is Robo-Advisors with a total transaction value of USD 88,245 million in 2018.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers major international players operating in the Chinese fintech market. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominating the market are:

Ant Financial

ZhongAn

Du Xiaoman

Qufenqi

Lufax

Qudian

Suning Financial Services

OneConnect Financial Technology

Dianrong

WeLab

