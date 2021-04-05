China Electric Vehicles Market 2020 Business Scenario – BYD Co, SAIC, BAIC Motors, Geely Motors

China Electric Vehicles Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the China Electric Vehicles including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for China Electric Vehicles investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Chinese electric vehicle market is expected to register a CAGR of 33.64%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

The China Electric Vehicles market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like BYD Co, SAIC, BAIC Motors, Geely Motors, Chery Motors, Jiangling Motors Corporation, JAC Motors, Changan Automobile, Great Wall Motors, NIO among others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392674/china-electric-vehicles-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?Source=nysenewstimes&Mode=RJ

Scope of the Report

This study focuses on the electric vehicles market in China. This report breaks down the market based on key manufacturers, vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and drivetrain technologies. The report excludes two wheelers and three wheelers.

(Special Offer: Get flat upto 40% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392674/china-electric-vehicles-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/discount?Source=nysenewstimes&Mode=RJ

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles due to Government Norms

Witnessing rapid urbanization, and an increase in the number of vehicle sales, the country is determined to reduce the exhaust emissions from the vehicles. At the same time, the country also intends to reduce its dependence on oil imports, in turn, driving the demand for and sales of electric vehicles in the country.

In September 2017, China set the deadline of 2019 to impose tough new sales targets for electric plug-in and hybrid vehicles. The target states that auto manufacturers vehicle sales of pure electric and hybrid vehicles must represent at least 10% of their annual sales in the country. This share is expected to increase to 12% for 2020.

Also, some major cities and provinces are imposing more stringent restrictions. For instance, the city of Beijing only issues 10,000 permits for the registration of combustion-engine vehicles per month to encourage its inhabitants to switch to electric vehicles. These kind of measures are aiding China to formulate a resolute and optimistic prospect for the development of electric vehicles in the country, which is expected to drive the market.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392674/china-electric-vehicles-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?Source=nysenewstimes&Mode=RJ

The key insights of the Electric Vehicles Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Electric Vehicles market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Electric Vehicles market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of Electric Vehicles Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Electric Vehicles Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Electric Vehicles Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Electric Vehicles industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]