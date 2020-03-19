China’s 2018 annual GDP growth rate dropped to 6.6%, the lowest ever in 28 years. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the annual growth rate of GDP slowed down to 6.4%, mainly due to the US-China trade conflicts, the central government’s pressure on domestic and local governments for debt reduction, and slowdown in domestic demand growth. On the whole, the economic impact of the US-China trade war on China has indeed surfaced.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3270550

List of Topics

China major economic indicators for the period 2005-201, including:

GDP growth performance by year and by quarter

Fixed asset investment growth performance by month and by year

Export-import volume by month and by year

Monthly manufacturing PPI and PMI by month and by year

Electricity consumption by month

CPI growth performance by month

Consumer goods retail sales growth performance by month and by year

Table of Contents

China Economic Performance and Indicators, 1Q 2019China Annual GDP Growth Rates, 2005 – 2019

China Quarterly GDP Growth Rates, 1Q2014 – 1Q2019

China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth Rates, January 2016 – March 2019

China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth, 2016

China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth, 2017

China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth, 2018

China Monthly Fixed Asset Investment Growth, 2019

China Monthly Export-Import Volume, January 2016 – March 2019

China Monthly Export-Import Volume, 2016

China Monthly Export-Import Volume, 2017

China Monthly Export-Import Volume, 2018

China Monthly Export-Import Volume, 2019

China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, Janaury 2016 – March 2019

China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, 2016

China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, 2017

China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, 2018

China Monthly Manufacturing PPI, 2019

Continued….

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/china-economic-performance-and-indicators-1q-2019

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155