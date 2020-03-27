Childcare Management Software Market Applications with latest Trends & Forecast 2027: Bloomz Inc., Eleyo, Himama, Iclasspro

The childcare management software market is estimated to account US$ 144.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 293.9 Mn by 2027.

Growing number of daycare centers/kindergarten schools and increasing number of women empowerment activities, as well as opening in-office daycare centers in corporates, are the major drivers propelling the childcare software management market growth. However, the high price of software might be a restraining factor for the market growth as small kindergarten schools may have low budget allocation. Nonetheless, the integration of advanced technologies such as video streaming and ChatBot is expected to generate significant opportunities for the childcare management software market.

The availability of features such as video streaming, ChatBot, and many more are anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities to the existing players offering childcare management software. The integration of the aforementioned features helps parents monitor their child along with continuous communication. In case of any emergency, parents can convey their message directly to the admin of daycare center/preschool through video streaming or ChatBot. Due to rapid technological advancements, companies such as Kindyhub, Eleyo, KinderCare, and Procare are focusing on innovation. For instance, KinderCare launched the KinderCare App, a version of the HiMama app, for families associated with KinderCare Learning Centers across the US. Similarly, Kindyhub announced the latest video features for its childcare app. ChildView is among the providers of camera systems for childcare centers. This facility adds more value to the security of children along with other services, including customer support, easy to use, viewable from varied mobile devices and browsers.

The major players operating in the market for childcare management software market are Bloomz Inc., Eleyo, Himama, Iclasspro, Kidcheck, Kindyhub, Kwiksol Corporation, Oncare, Softerware, Inc., and Tadpoles LLC among others.

Factors such as the increasing number of daycare centers in shopping complexes and office buildings and budget allocation by countries for women empowerment are playing a major role in the adoption of childcare software management. For instance, In the US, the government has launched an initiative, named as Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP), which aims to support women empowerment in the region. Also, the government has signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum and directed the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to grant US$ 50 Mn capital for the new W-GDP Fund.

The Asia Pacific countries including India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In comparison to other regions of the world, the economic outlook of the Asian market is quite dynamic. The Australian government plans to invest nearly US$ 37 Bn on child care support. Also, investment of US $2.5 Bn will be made to assist in the implementation of jobs for families’ child care package. Such a high focus on child care will increase the adoption of the child care system within the target customers. These countries are expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the childcare management software market players during the forecast period. The presence of fast-growing countries such as China and India, as well as developed countries such as Japan, makes Asia Pacific is one of the most promising markets for the growth of childcare management software.

The childcare management software market is segmented into deployment and solution; the childcare management software market is also analyzed across five major geographic regions-North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. Based on deployment, the childcare management software market is further segmented into on-premises and cloud. Currently, the cloud deployment segment dominates the market and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors are contributing to growth of the Childcare Management Software industry In North America?

The North America comprises of technologically advanced countries. The region has witnessed significant adoption rate of smartphones, tablets, and computers for childcare management. Moreover, the high focus on child safety and increasing participation of parents and teachers are contributing towards the growth of the childcare management software industry.

What are market opportunities for Childcare Management Software?

The availability of features such as video streaming and ChatBot offer lucrative opportunities for the players active in the childcare management software market in the coming years. The integration of these features helps parents monitor their child along with continuous communication.

Which deployment type is commonly used for Childcare Management Software?

The cloud-based deployment of software is commonly used and also widely adopted as it eliminates capital overheads, feature data backup on regular basis, and also companies are entitled to pay only for the resources they utilize. It is feasible for enterprises to plan an expeditious expansion at a global scale as the cloud has greater appeal to connect with more partners, clients, customers, and other businesses across locations with minimum effort.

