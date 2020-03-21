Chemical Sensors Market Size, Share, Cost Analysis, Type, Distribution Channel and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Chemical Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global chemical sensors market size is expanding at a moderate rate. Chemical sensors transform chemical information, such as concentration, composition, partial pressure and presence of an ion, into an analytical signal. They generally contain two components, which include a physicochemical transducer and a chemical recognition system (receptor). In most sensors, the receptor interacts with analyte molecules which alters its physical properties in such a manner that the appending transducer can acquire an electrical signal. Chemical sensors offer various advantages like small size, affordability, and automatic measurement.

Market Trends:

As chemical sensors are portable and cost-effective, they are widely used in the healthcare sector for analyzing the chemical composition of different samples. They are employed in fertility systems and for diagnosing cancer, renal failure, and alcohol and drug abuse. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of diabetes is positively influencing the demand for these sensors as they are used in blood sugar testing strips in portable glucose monitors. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population and their vulnerability to different diseases are spurring the demand for chemical sensors around the world. Additionally, continuous developments in the miniaturization of sensors and actuators, owing to enhancements in micromachining, microelectronics and packaging, has resulted in the introduction of new generation sensors. On account of these factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Electrochemical Potentiometric Amperometric Conductometric Others

Optical Infrared Photoionization Others

Pellistor/Catalytic Bead Semiconductor Others



At present, electrochemical represents the most preferred product segment around the world.

Market Breakup by Analyte:

Solid

Liquid

Gas

Market Breakup by Application:

Industrial Motor Vehicles Food & Beverage Processing HVAC

Environmental Monitoring Industrial Safety & Emissions Water & Wastewater Automotive Emissions Testing

Medical Clinical Diagnostics Nutritional

Defense and Homeland Security

Amongst these, the industrial sector accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Market Summary:

Region-wise, North America represents the largest market. Other major segments include Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players being:

Smiths Detection Inc.

ATI Airtest Technologies Inc.

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG

General Electric Company (GE)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bayer, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Safety Incorporated

Honeywell International Inc.

Pepperl+Fuchs Group

SICK AG

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

SenseAir AB

Spectris PLC

Denso Corporation

Halma Plc

Owlstone Inc.

