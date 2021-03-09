Chemical Seed Treatment Market Future Analysis to 2026: BASF, Bayer Crop Science, DuPont, Novozymes, Monsanto Company, Nufarm, Syngenta, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd, FMC Corporation

BASF, Bayer Crop Science, DuPont, Novozymes, Monsanto Company, Nufarm, Syngenta, FMC Corporation, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical: Group Companies of the Americas, Germains Seed Technology, Incotec, Plant Health Care, Inc., Valent U.S.A. LLC, Verdesian Life Sciences and Platform Specialty Products Corporation these players are making maestro moves to transform the Chemical Seed Treatment Market for an impressive CAGR level in terms of recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and accusations which is affecting the sales, import, export, and revenue at a global level.

Chemical seed treatment is a process of treating seeds with chemicals and non-chemical methods before plantation. In farming and horticulture it is a chemical, naturally antimicrobial or fungicidal, with which seeds are treated prior to planting. It is usual to add colour to make treated seed less attractive to birds if spilt and easier to see and clean up in the case of an accidental spillage. With less frequently, insecticides are added.

The Global Chemical Seed Treatment Market is accounted for $3.657 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.801 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period by (2017-2026).

Fulfillment of regulatory related requirements, demand for food consumption, high demand in farm size, increase in the cost of seeds and use of multi-component products are the key factors driving the market growth. However, some of the key factors such as environmental concern related to the use of these chemical seeds are hindering the market growth.

Applications Covered:

Chemical

Crop Types Covered:

Oil Seeds

Cereals and Grains

Other Crop Types

Based on application, insecticides segment is held significant growth during the forecast period due to decrease in crop yields and achieving environmental benefits through fewer ecological. By geography, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to the rising farm sizes, huge investments in chemical seed market in order to prevail over the deficit in supply, and high adoption rate of advances crop science techniques.

Major Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Chemical seed treatment Market, By Application

6 Global Chemical seed treatment Market, By Crop Type

7 Global Chemical seed treatment Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

