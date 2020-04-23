Chelating Agent Market 2019 Growing Demands and Precise Outlook – BASF SE, Archer Daniel Midland, Kemira

The report titled “Chelating Agent Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Global Chelating Agent market size will increase to 7300 Million US$ by 2025, from 5330 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Aminopolycarboxylate is used in household and industrial cleaning applications for removal of hard water scale, metal oxides and salts from fabrics to improve shelf life of end products and process efficiency and to reduce maintenance cost. Aminopolycarboxylates include chemicals such as EDTA, NTA, DTPA, and PDTA, among others and are the most widely used categories of chelating agents.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Chelating Agent Market: AkzoNobel, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Archer Daniel Midland, Kemira, Cargill Incorporated, Lanxess, Tate & Lyle and others.

Global Chelating Agent Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Chelating Agent Market on the basis of Types are:

Aminopolycarboxylate

Phosphates & Phosphonates

On the basis of Application , the Global Chelating Agent Market is segmented into:

Pulp & Paper

Water treatment

Cleaning

Agrochemicals

Personal care

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Regional Analysis For Chelating Agent Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Chelating Agent Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Chelating Agent Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Chelating Agent Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Chelating Agent Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Chelating Agent Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

