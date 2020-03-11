Chatbot Market Detailed Business Analysis, Latest Trends and Advancement 2020 to 2024 | CAGR 34.75%

The Chatbots Market was worth USD 1274.428 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7591.82 million by 2024 registering a CAGR of 34.75% over the period (2019 – 2024).

Global Chatbot Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

A chatbot is an artificial intelligence (AI) software that can simulate a conversation (or a chat) with a user in natural language through messaging applications, websites, mobile apps or through the telephone. The demand for voice-activated smart devices is gaining high traction due to their high convenience and fully automated processes. Notably, smart speakers, in particular, is becoming ubiquitous.

Market By Top Companies:

IBM Corporation, eGain Corporation, Nuance Communications, Creative Virtual Ltd, Artificial Solutions Inc., Next IT Corp, [24]7.ai, Inc., MEOKAY, Botsify, Chatfuel, Bold360 ai, Dialogflow (Google), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon Lex), LiveChat, Inc.

Industry Research Coverage

Retail Sector to Witness High Growth

– In today’s times, the retail offerings are huge, which creates difficulty for a user to navigate through all of them. Though options, such as search and filter are provided by the companies, but they can be clumsy at time’s for a user to navigate. In the retail industry, chatbot basically replicates the real-life experience of the store, wherein the users have to post their desired products and suggestions would be provided by the bot.

– Many retail companies are incorporating their chatbot application to various widely-used messaging apps to offer rich customer experience and solve customer queries.

– Global retail outlets, such as Domino’s are leveraging the advantages of artificial intelligence and machine learning through chatbots, wherein a user can place an order directly through messenger. In February 2017, the company launched its first chatbot integrated with Facebook messenger, which is expected to have an immense impact on the market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

– May 2018: eGain launched Solve, a solution for Amazon Connect based on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure, which is expected to enhance the consumer experience and mitigate the latency.

– July 2018 – IBM introduced Watson Tone Analyzer, which is expected to make chatbots more astute to emotions, which is expected to boost the utilization and help the company to garner higher market share across the world.

Finally, this Chatbot report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Chatbot product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

