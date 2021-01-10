Changing Market Dynamics? Electric Vehicles Becomes Attractive Again

Electric Vehicle is an electric automobile which uses one or more electric motor or traction motor and powered through a collector system. EV first came into existence in the mid-19th century and since then it has seen a resurgence due to technological advancement and increased focus towards renewable energy. The benefit of an electric vehicle over a conventional car is it consumes less fuel and are eco-friendly (no emission). This allows buyers to save the expenditure on fuel and thus, electric vehicles have gained popularity. The demand for the electric vehicle is expected to grow in the forecasted period with the rise in demand for the automobile and government initiation in emerging countries.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Electric Vehicles Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Electric Vehicles Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Electric Vehicles. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Volkswagen (Germany), BMW (Germany), Tesla (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Nissan Motor Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive (United Kingdom), Mahindra (India), Samsung SDI (South Korea), Tata (India), Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (Japan), LG Chem. (South Korea), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Ford Motor Company (United States), Daimler AG (Germany), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Honda Motor Company (Japan), Continental AG (Germany) and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany).

According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Electric Vehicles market may see a growth rate of 32.52% and would reach the market size of USD10.78 Million by 2025.

Market Drivers

Increasing Production And Sales Of Automobiles

Soundless Operation of The Electric Vehicles Are Reducing Noise Pollution

Government Regulations to Reduce The Greenhouse Gases Emitted By Vehicles

Increased Electric Vehicle Range Per Charge

Market Trend

Advancement In Electric Car Range By Providing Dynamo And Other Recharging Components

Government Initiatives to Support the Development of Market for Electric Vehicles by Focusing on Technological Development, Demand Creation, and Changing Infrastructure

In February 2019, Tesla an American Automotive and Energy Company acquired Maxwell an electric vehicle battery manufacturer for USD 2018 Million.

The Chinese government has announced several programs to promote the development of EV in China. Some of the major initiatives covered include development plan for fuel-efficient and new energy vehicles (2011-2020), ten cities, one thousand vehicles program and research and development support policies.

The Global Electric Vehicles Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



by Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles), Charging Infrastructure Type (Normal Charge, TYPE 2 AC, CCS, Chademo, Tesla Supercharger), Installation Type (Commercial, Residential), Motor Type (AC Motor, DC Motor), Charging Stations Type (Normal Charging, Super Charging, Inductive Charging), Future Technology (Battery Cost, EV Range, Battery Charging Time), Power Output Type (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Electric Vehicles Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Electric Vehicles market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Electric Vehicles Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Electric Vehicles

Chapter 4: Presenting the Electric Vehicles Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Electric Vehicles market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Electric Vehicles Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Electric Vehicles Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



