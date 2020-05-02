Chandelier Market Expected to Substantial hike by 2020-26 with Major Leading Players Elegant Lighting, Generation Lighting, ZHONGSHAN FUSIDA LIGHTING CO., LTD., M. LUCE SRL

The Chandelier report provides CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. The report has been generated by taking into thought several aspects of marketing research and analysis that can be listed as market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. This Chandelier market research report is of great importance for superior decision making and achieving competitive advantage.

Global chandelier market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. This report contains the data of base year 2019 and historic year 2018.This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits of chandelier to improve the ambience in the surroundings, bringing a touch of luxury in the places where they are organised.

Global Chandelier Market By Product (Traditional, Transitional, Modern), Application (Residential, Commercial), Lighting Direction (Uplight, Downlight, Cluster, Pendant), Material (Crystal, Glass & Coloured Glass, Wood, Metal, Others), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Definition: Global Chandelier Market

Chandelier is a decorative hanging light which include several branches of lights and candles. It is used in luxury hotels, royal houses, big commercial places and among others to enhance the ambience of the place. They add a touch of luxury and give modern look to the place and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the interiors. They are usually installed in halls, living rooms due to their big size. They are being modernized with LED and with some refractive crystal prisms and small mirrors.

Top Key Players:

Elegant Lighting,

Generation Lighting,

ZHONGSHAN FUSIDA LIGHTING CO., LTD.,

M. LUCE SRL,

Kenroy Home,

Gemini Cut Glass Company, Inc.,

KURT FAUSTIG KG.,

American Brass & Crystal.,

com.,

Dolan Designs.,

Myran Allan Luxury Lighting,

Maxim Lighting International, Inc.,

Worldwide Lighting Corp.,

ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC.,

Vanguard Lighting Co.,Ltd.,

James R Moder Crystal Chandelier (Canada) Ltd,

King’s Chandelier Co, Surya, Inc.,

Jaquar

among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of luxury homes will help to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period

Rising disposable income among raised living standard is another factor that uplifts the growth of the market

Increasing volume of organised annual programmes subsequently increases the demand of the hotels which help to drive the market growth

Innovation and new design will act as a factor in driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Installation difficulties of chandelier will hamper the growth of the market

Rise in investment cost of chandelier is another factor that obstructs the market growth

Lack of availability of spare parts of chandelier after the damage occurred will inhibit the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Jaquar announced the launch of smart chandelier at international exhibition “Light India & Electrical Building Technology India 2018” it is made of copper and crafted with silver plating. It has high quality European crystal that offered energy efficient lighting with intelligent lighting that control high and low voltage while giving the functionality of high /low temperature. It gives an ambient light and contemporary grace to the room

In April 2018, Surya, Inc. announced the launch of a new collection of chandelier in four styles modern, traditional, transitional, and updated traditional. They are designed with seamless accessories for maintaining an aesthetic look to any space. It becomes the second largest product category of Surya that provides style to interior spaces. The continued efforts of the company to establish them as a one-stop solution was witnessed with this introduction

Market Segmentations:

Global Chandelier Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

Category

Material

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Traditional

Transitional

Modern

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Offices

Hotels & Restaurants

Others

Malls

Hospitals

Others

By Category

Uplight

Downlight

Cluster

Pendant

By Material

Crystal

Glass & Coloured Glass

Wood

Metal

Others

Brass

Fabric

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Department Stores

Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

E-Commerce Websites

Brand Websites

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Chandelier Market

Global chandelier market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of chandelier market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

