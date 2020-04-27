Champagne Market Shows strong Growth | LANSON-BCC,  Champagne GH Martel & Co, Taittinger, Moet Hennessy USA, Inc, Vranken – Pommery Monopole, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Champagne Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: LANSON-BCC, Champagne GH Martel & Co, Taittinger, Moet Hennessy USA, Inc, Vranken – Pommery Monopole, Pernod Ricard, Louis Roederer, Veuve Clicquot, Pommery, Piper-Heidsieck, Andre Champagne Cellars, Alumiceal, Centre Vinicole – Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, G.H. Mumm et Cie, Bollinger, Artwinery, among others.

Champagne Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Prestige Cuvée, Blanc De Noirs, Blanc De Blancs, Rosé Champagne, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores), Grade Type (Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay), Flavour (Fruity, Brut), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In January 2019, Drake announced the launch of his new line of champagne called Mod Sélection along with stalwart Brent Hocking. This highly desired champagne comes in one-of – a-kind graceful bottles embroidered with hand-crafted golden brown embellishments and implemented by the best craftsmen in Champagne. They will be adding roster of magnums and jeroboams, as well as single vineyards, vintage and blanks

Champagne is a wine which is produced by blending the grapes. Different grapes such as pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier are used for the production. These grapes are brewed in order to produce wine containing about 9% alcohol by volume. These champagne are very beneficial as they have low- calorie, reduce dementia & memory loss, and is also good for skin. Champagne is typically a white wine because of extraction techniques that minimize juice and skin contact.

Market Drivers:

Increasing spending by hotels, airline services and other to keep champagne of different flavours will drive the market growth

Rising usage of champagne in different cocktail and cuisines which will also accelerate the market

Availability of different champagne flavours in the market also acts as a market driver

Rising acceptance for consumption of alcohol in the cultural beliefs of consumers is another factor boosting this market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the champagne will hamper the market growth

Rising health awareness among population also restricts this market growth

