Cervical Collars Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2025

Cervical Collars Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Cervical Collars is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cervical Collars in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Cervical Collars Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Notable Developments

Cervical collars market is witnessing major shifts in trends in the healthcare sector. Earlier, the use of rigid cervical collars was widespread. These collars are ideal in cases of rare cases of accidents, wherein the spine is damaged and requires a center aligned positioned. However, most cases of neck injuries today do not meet the criteria for the widespread adoption of rigid collars. Hence, many hospitals and healthcare associations today are shifting towards the use of soft collars instead of conventional and rigid C cervical collars. The growing demand for these, rising cases of common injuries like neck pain due to sedentary lifestyle, and lifestyle changes like lack of exercise are expected to drive significant opportunities to players in the cervical collars market in the near future.

Cervical Collars Market: Drivers and Restraints

Major factors driving growth of the cervical collars market is the increase in cases of cervical spondylitis, rising elderly population and increase risks to spine and neck due to a sedentary lifestyle. According to latest estimates, there are 30 million people in the United States who regularly complain about neck and spine pain. These numbers have risen considerably in recent times as long hours in the office and faulty postures lead to significant risks to spine and neck. Moreover, innovative new products in the cervical collars market are also expected to create significant opportunities for players. This is expected to be a major wave of innovation as trends like the use of soft collars coupled with marvels like 3D printing are expected to create better quality products. Material advancements are also expected to lead to better products in the near future as investment for research in the field continues to pour in.

Cervical Collars Market: Geographical Analysis

The cervical collars market is likely to register robust growth in North America region. The region is home to a large number of cases of accidents, subsequent injuries, and fatalities. The heavy-reliance on automobiles in the region coupled with dangerous habits like drinking and driving are major downfalls for patients as yearly toll for accidents continues to rise in the United States. Additionally, the region is also home various key manufacturers of the products which is expected to drive significant growth for the cervical collars market in the near future. The cervical collars market in Asia Pacific is also expected to witness robust growth. The rising elderly population in the region, rising disposable incomes, and improving access to healthcare are expected to drive significant growth for the cervical collars market.

More Information…….