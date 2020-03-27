Cervical Cancer Market Key Companies Profile, Size and Demand Analysis by 2021

The global cervical cancer market was valued at USD 2,140 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2-5% during the period from 2015 to 2021.

Cervical cancer is generally characterized by the abnormal growth of cancerous cells in the tissues of the cervix, and it may manifest itself as a squamous-cell carcinoma or adenocarcinoma. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer accounts for the death of more than 270,000 women annually, primarily in the developing countries. With the increasing use of cervical cancer diagnostic tests such as pap smear tests, HPV testing, and colposcopy for early detection, the market is highly competitive with a high growth rate.

Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market-Market Dynamics

The advent of technologically advanced computer-guided screening tests for cervical cancer in order to reduce the rate of false-negative results and improved accuracy are expected to contribute to the growth of the cervical cancer diagnostic tests market during the forecast period, from 2014 to 2021.

Drivers

Some factors contributing to the growth of the market are:

Rising prevalence of cervical cancer

Favorable government initiatives

Funding to increase disease awareness

Increase of pipeline cervical cancer screening tests

Aging population

Increasing consumer awareness

Restraints

Some factors limiting the growth of the market are:

Cost of screening tests

Availability of HPV vaccines

Uncertain reimbursement rates

Changes in regulatory guidelines

The global cervical cancer diagnostic and therapeutic market is segmented on the basis of diagnostics test (Pap smear test, HPV testing, colposcopy, cervical cancer biopsy), methods (molecular method, cytopathological method, physical method), end-users (hospitals, laboratories, independent physicians, clinics, and others), therapies (surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and others) and geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America). North America is expected to account for almost 49% of the total market share by 2020.

Some of the key players in the market are:

Abbott Diagnostics

Becton Deckinson and Company

Roche

Qiagen

Siemens Healthcare

What the Report Offers

Market definition along with identification of key drivers and restraints for the market.

Market analysis with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies that can influence the market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the industry on both a global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

An ideal source material for industry consultants, manufacturers and other interested and allied parties to gain a critical insight into the factors driving and restraining the market, in addition to opportunities offered.

